Isle of Man TT participant kicked out due to a positive drugs test

A statement confirmed: “ACU Events Ltd, race organiser of the Isle of Man TT Races, can confirm that Jake Lowther, passenger in sidecar outfit number 7, has been excluded from the 2023 event following a positive drugs test.

“Lowther, who has competed in 10 previous Sidecar TT Races, tested positive for a banned substance in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.

“The matter has now been passed on to the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), governing body for motorcycle sport in the UK, to carry out their formal judicial process.

“The Isle of Man TT Races and the ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.

“As per their anti-doping policy, the ACU may impose a suspension on competition for individuals found to be contravening these rules.”