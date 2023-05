Defending Superbike winner Peter Hickman, third fastest on Monday, ups the pace to head Tuesday's Qualifying 2 at the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

The FHO Racing BMW star broke the timing beam with an average speed of 132.079mph, on the first of his two laps, fending off the challenge of Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) by just 0.819s.

Hickman, who became the first person to officially clock 200mph through the Sulby Speed Trap on Monday, reached 199.726mph this evening.

Tuesday's Supersport and Supertwin Qualifying 2 sessions were cancelled 'due to oil on the road from Barregarrow to Kirk Michael Approach'.

Monday's Qualifying 1 saw 21-time TT winner Michael Dunlop complete a clean sweep of the Superbike (Hawk Racing Honda, 131.782mph), Superstock (MD Racing Honda, 130.426mph), Supersport (MD Racing Yamaha, 127.019mph) and Supertwin (MD Racing Paton, 122.907mph) classes.

Dunlop was third in Tuesday's Superbike session but continued to reign in Superstock, setting a time slightly faster than he managed in Superbike this evening.

Qualifying 3 takes place on Wednesday evening...

2023 Isle of Man TT - SUPERBIKE Qualifying 2 Results (Tuesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Peter Hickman 132.079mph 17:08.386 2 Dean Harrison 131.974mph 17:09.205 + 0.819s 3 Michael Dunlop 131.141mph 17:15.744 + 7.358s 4 Conor Cummins 130.924mph 17:17.457 + 9.071s 5 Davey Todd 129.92mph 17:25.475 + 17.089s 6 Jamie Coward 129.06mph 17:32.440 + 24.054s 7 James Hillier 128.189mph 17:39.592 + 31.206s 8 David Johnson 127.095mph 17:48.714 + 40.328s 9 John McGuinness 126.881mph 17:50.517 + 42.131s 10 Phillip Crowe 126.183mph 17:56.433 + 48.047s 11 Michael Rutter 126.181mph 17:56.451 + 48.065s 12 Dominic Herbertson 124.366mph 18:12.164 + 63.778s 13 Rob Hodson 124.359mph 18:12.222 + 63.836s 14 Julian Trummer 124.247mph 18:13.211 + 64.825s 15 Brian McCormack 124.003mph 18:15.362 + 66.976s 16 Paul Jordan 123.859mph 18:16.630 + 68.244s 17 Stephen Smith 123.679mph 18:18.231 + 69.845s 18 James Hind 123.019mph 18:24.117 + 75.731s 19 Michael Evans 122.492mph 18:28.871 + 80.485s 20 Samuel West 122.474mph 18:29.035 + 80.649s 21 Stefano Bonetti 122.04mph 18:32.983 + 84.597s 22 Craig Neve 121.871mph 18:34.525 + 86.139s 23 Mark Parrett 121.184mph 18:40.840 + 92.454s 24 Mark Goodings 121.097mph 18:41.648 + 93.262s 25 Mike Browne 120.771mph 18:44.676 + 96.290s 26 Rhys Hardisty 120.219mph 18:49.838 + 101.452s 27 Jonathan Perry 119.863mph 18:53.192 + 104.806s 28 Raul Torras Martinez 119.369mph 18:57.887 + 109.501s 29 Amalric Blanc 119.289mph 18:58.647 + 110.261s 30 Dave Hewson 118.792mph 19:03.406 + 115.020s 31 David Datzer 118.58mph 19:05.458 + 117.072s 32 Forest Dunn 118.562mph 19:05.625 + 117.239s 33 Richard Wilson 118.475mph 19:06.474 + 118.088s 34 James Chawke 118.447mph 19:06.743 + 118.357s 35 Michael Russell 118.204mph 19:09.094 + 120.708s 36 Allann Venter 117.843mph 19:12.620 + 124.234s 37 Baz Furber 117.67mph 19:14.317 + 125.931s 38 Chris Sarbora 117.105mph 19:19.882 + 131.496s 39 Timothee Monot 117.011mph 19:20.814 + 132.428s 40 Anthony Redmond 116.981mph 19:21.108 + 132.722s 41 Xavier Denis 116.641mph 19:24.493 + 136.107s 42 Rennie Scaysbrook 115.886mph 19:32.087 + 143.701s 43 Erno Kostamo 114.976mph 19:41.359 + 152.973s 44 Paul Potchy Williams 114.713mph 19:44.071 + 155.685s 45 Matthieu Lagrive 113.613mph 19:55.532 + 167.146s 46 Matt Stevenson - - - 47 Shaun Anderson - - -

2023 Isle of Man TT - Superstock Qualifying 2 Results (Tuesday) Pos Rider Best Lap Speed Best Lap Time Difference 1 Michael Dunlop 131.843mph 17:10.224 2 Joshua Brookes 126.282mph 17:55.593 + 45.369s 3 Shaun Anderson 125.841mph 17:59.362 + 49.138s 4 Mike Browne 125.745mph 18:00.190 + 49.966s 5 Brian McCormack 120.778mph 18:44.606 + 94.382s 6 David Datzer 120.093mph 18:51.027 + 100.803s 7 Craig Neve 119.841mph 18:53.403 + 103.179s 8 John McGuinness 118.588mph 19:05.376 + 115.152s 9 Dean Harrison - - - 10 James Hillier - - - 11 Michael Rutter - - - 12 Phillip Crowe - -- - 13 David Johnson - - - 14 Davey Todd - - -