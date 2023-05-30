Michael Dunlop addresses chasing uncle Joey’s record at the Isle of Man TT

His 21 previous race wins at the event are five short of his iconic uncle Joey Dunlop’s tally.

Joey lost his life in a racing accident 23 years ago but the family name lives on through Michael.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

"If you're a road racer, your biggest goal is the TT, the Olympic gold medal," Michael said.

Asked about his uncle’s record which he is chasing down, he replied: "I don't really think about it.

"My era is different than Joey's. I'm not looking at goals or overall wins, there's not a number I'm looking for.

"You're only as good as your last race. Once you perform at the TT people want you and if they don't perform at the TT they don't want you, it's the only reason why I'm still in a job.

"Each win has been good for a different reason, what we've maybe had to go through to do it.

"While I've still got the know-how to win races I'll keep coming [to the TT] and if I get to the stage I don't think I can win I won't come.

"It's a place that throws so many spanners in the works. You can have a good year or a bad one."

Michael Dunlop has won TT races with six different manufacturers and, this year, will race on a Hawk Racing Honda Superbike, an MD Racing Honda Superstock and Supersport Yamaha, and a Paton.

His surname is legendary in these circles. His late father Robert won five races at the TT, and his brother William competed until dying five years ago in a road racing accident.

"I learned from heritage. I learned from and go by the way my dad did it, the way Joey did it," explained Dunlop.

"I'm the last of the pure breed road racers, apart from a couple of lads from home.

"There's nobody else coming from Ireland any more and winning TTs and everyone is an athlete now which is hard because I'm not an advertisement for an athlete.

"It maybe annoys some people that I don't race as much but can still rock up at the TT and win races.

"At the end of the day we do a lot of it ourselves, whereas a lot of the big teams are heavily financed."