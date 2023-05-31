Peter Hickman on grave danger of Isle of Man TT: “I’m not forced to be here”

Only once in the past 85 years has the infamous event passed without at least one rider losing his life.

Last year, the death toll of six riders equalled the worst-ever tally but riders have flocked back to the Isle of Man TT undeterred.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

"I'm not forced to be here. I want to be here,” Hickman told Sky. “It's an obvious risk.

"A lot of people think we're just crazy or idiots. You take your brain out and put your helmet on.

"It's very, very much the opposite effect. So you've really got to use your brain.

"And you've got to take the risk when you want to take the risk - or if it's necessary.

"So, for example, I hold the outright lap record here and I'm constantly getting asked, 'Are you going to break that record?' And my answer always is 'only if I have to'.

"And by that I mean, I win the race at the slowest possible pace. Because the slower I win the race, the less risk to me.

"Life is short as it is. I would rather go away doing something like this."

Hickman, now 36, has won nine races at the TT, including four in 2022 alone.