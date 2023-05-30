Explained: New Isle of Man TT safety measures after its most lethal year ever

The six competitors who died at the often-notorious event in 2022 equalled the all-time record.

A total of 266 fatalities have been recorded in its 166-year history but, this year, organisers have stepped up protocols to save riders.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

GPS tracking

Mandatory GPS tracking devices will be fitted to all competing and non-competing vehicles.

This aims to give Race Control a greater overview in case of an emergency.

There will be a non-mandatory rider briefing, after qualifying, for their feedback.

Digital flag system

Black flags will be added to the digital red flag system which was first introduced last year.

These have been tested for regular road users before the TT began.

Grid formation

The rules will revert to the 2019 format of using qualifying speed for racer starts rather than number order.

Medical staff on hand

Isle of Man TT medical chief Dr Gareth Davies told Sky: "We have a system whereby there are trackside medics that will be at the rider's side within a matter of seconds.

"And then we have three different helicopters to support the racing, three response cars, and then about five or six different ambulances. So there's quite a complex network of medical staff there.

"In our daily working lives, we see people going to work that are killed, just travelling on a push bike or an accident on the way to work.

"We see people who may be undertaking climbing or other sporting activities. So it's not alien to see people injured.

"From our point of view. I think we very much see the racing as a huge challenge, a huge sort of celebration of the human spirit, and we're here to support them."