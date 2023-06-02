Conor Cummins hospitalised due to illness, will miss first Isle of Man TT races

He is on a drip due to infection, meaning he will miss Saturday and Sunday's races at least. There is hope he might be available on Tuesday.

Cummins had initially hoped to take part in Friday's qualifying but it was not possible.

The Manx rider posted a 130.625mph lap on his Superbike then a 129.825mph lap on the Superstock on Wednesday.

Aged 37 and a veteran of the TT, having first competed in 2006, he is still seeking his first win.

That becomes unlikelier with news of his hospitalisation - but Cummins might still make it back in time for next week.

Clive Padgett said: "Let’s just hope he makes a recovery. Certainly we’ll not see him out Sunday, so we’ll have to see what the doctor’s advice is and take it from there.

“I’ve already assured him that his motorcycles are there for him for next year, there’s no issue.

“As long as that man wants to ride a motorbike, they’re there for him.”