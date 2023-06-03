Isle of Man TT race delayed due to a road traffic accident

A two-hour delay means that local roads will now be closed at 12pm, and solo warm-up can begin at 12.30.

The first race of the event, in the Supersport category, will now start at 1.45pm.

The Sidecar race will begin at 4.15.

The distances of each race will not change, due to the delay.

A statement read: “Update: Due to a road traffic collision, there is a one-hour delay to today’s scheduling including road closures.

“All roads on the TT Mountain Course will now close at 11am.”

Superbikes are usually the first race at the TT, but this year, the Supersport class will kick off the racing.

Great conditions over the past week have raised expectation for a potentially record-breaking series of races - with Michael Dunlop already smashing the unofficial lap record.