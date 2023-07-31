Michael Dunlop wins race then goes to the pub wearing full leathers and helmet

Some of the best bike celebrations I've ever seen!



Michael Dunlop popping into the pub in Armoy village to celebrate with a pint with the fans!



Interview tomorrow @bbcnewsline.

Full highlights: Mon August 8th - 10.40pm

BBC 1 & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/6GOpyz92HS — Stephen Watson (@winkerwatson1) July 30, 2023

The road racing icon won his 10th Armoy 'Race of Legends' at the weekend.

He then immediately ditched his bike and strolled into the nearest pub, still wearing his full leathers and helmet!

Dunlop won every race that he entered at his home event in Northern Ireland, including a 10th ‘race of legends’ in a row.

He entertained the public with a tyre burnout after more Superbike glory before then deciding he fancied a pint.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

So, he nipped into the Armada Bar and Restaurant.

He knocked on the door, was let in, and moments later emerged back outside with a pint of beer.

Dunlop won five races at Armoy, the second time he has achieved that feat, taking his overall tally at the event to 29 wins.