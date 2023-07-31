Michael Dunlop wins race then goes to the pub wearing full leathers and helmet

Michael Dunlop wins Armoy 'race of legends' then goes to the pub wearing full leathers and helmet
Fans of Michael Dunlop now have even more reason to toast to their hero.
Some of the best bike celebrations I've ever seen!— Stephen Watson (@winkerwatson1) July 30, 2023
Michael Dunlop popping into the pub in Armoy village to celebrate with a pint with the fans!
Interview tomorrow @bbcnewsline.
Full highlights: Mon August 8th - 10.40pm
BBC 1 & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/6GOpyz92HS
The road racing icon won his 10th Armoy 'Race of Legends' at the weekend.
He then immediately ditched his bike and strolled into the nearest pub, still wearing his full leathers and helmet!
Dunlop won every race that he entered at his home event in Northern Ireland, including a 10th ‘race of legends’ in a row.
He entertained the public with a tyre burnout after more Superbike glory before then deciding he fancied a pint.
So, he nipped into the Armada Bar and Restaurant.
He knocked on the door, was let in, and moments later emerged back outside with a pint of beer.
Dunlop won five races at Armoy, the second time he has achieved that feat, taking his overall tally at the event to 29 wins.