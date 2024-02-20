Paul Jordan and Julian Trummer sign for Jackson Racing

Both riders will campaign Honda CBR1000RR machinery in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock and Milwaukee Senior races as well as the new Honda CBR600RR in the two Monster Energy Supersport races.



Jordan joins the Preston-based team, who have enjoyed success on the island with a whole host of riders including John McGuinness, James Hillier, Dan Kneen and Josh Brookes, on the back of his two best years around the Mountain Course, which included a maiden podium finish in 2022 when he finished third in the Supertwins race.



Last year saw him set personal best laps in both the 1000cc and 600cc classes at 128.271mph and 125.544mph respectively with a brace of excellent seventh place finishes taken in the two Supersport races. With five top ten finishes now to his name, and ten inside the top 15, the 32-year old, who made his debut in 2017, is looking to climb even higher up the leaderboard at the 2024 event.

“I’m really happy to be joining Jackson Racing and with all the experience they have both at the TT and with Honda machinery, I’m hoping that will transfer over to me and take me to the next level,” said Jordan. “The bikes look pristine as usual, and both Alan and Andy (Jackson) are really motivated to have a great TT 2024.”

“I’m especially looking forward to getting on the 600cc Honda, a bike with so much history and success, particularly at the TT and if I can crack the top five, I’ll be over the moon. At the same time, I’m aiming to make a jump forward on the big bike too. People still see me as a rider who does well on the smaller bikes so I’ve a few things still to prove on the 1000cc machines and having Julian as my team-mate should spur us both on to better things.”

Similar to Paul Jordan, Julian Trummer’s TT career has been on an upward trajectory of late with 2023 seeing him claim three top twenty finishes in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races. It was the latter which saw him really impress with a new personal best lap of 128.638mph which made him the fastest non-English speaking rider around the 37.73-mile circuit.



The former Manx Grand Prix Newcomers podium finisher has a best finisher of ninth to his name, taken in the 2018 Lightweight race, and has now won 16 bronze replicas. Continually climbing up the results sheets, Trummer is looking to grasp the opportunity with both hands.



“I feel like everything has finally come together for myself with signing for such an experienced team as Jackson Racing,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of effort in the last eight years to get a chance to ride for a prestigious team and finally it seems someone has noticed. I’m getting the chance of my life and I’m super happy and excited to start working with the new team.”



“I think my motivation and determination mixed with their technical know-how and experience will enable me to make the next step towards the front. I obviously want to do well on the big bike, but I think I can also only profit on the 600 and having Paul as a team-mate can only be beneficial. I want to thank Alan and Andy for this opportunity and hope I can deliver the results the team deserves!"

Team principal and former Manx Grand Prix outright lap record holder Alan Jackson Jnr added: “We’re excited to be back at the Isle of Man TT as Jackson Racing and we’ve two young and enthusiastic riders who we hope we can make big improvements with. They’re both hungry and keen to succeed so that, together with our knowledge and experience at both the TT and with Hondas, makes for a good combination and we’ve very much looking forward to a strong TT 2024.”