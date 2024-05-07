Honda Racing UK to only race Superstock bikes at North West 200

Honda Racing UK confirmed today that they will only run Superstock machinery at this year's North West 200. Due to the demands of the 2024 calendar and schedule, combined with challenges in the supply chain regarding parts and materials, they won't be running Superbike or Supersport machinery at the event.

As a result, riders Dean Harrison, John McGuinness MBE and Nathan Harrison will utilise Superstock specification Fireblades in both the Superbike and Superstock classes throughout the event.

Team manager Havier Beltran said: "I am hugely excited to be heading to the North West 200, the event forms such an important part of Honda’s racing calendar and we are thrilled to be participating in the event once more. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the calendar this year and the significant delays in sourcing parts and materials, we are only going to be racing Superstock machines. Obviously, this is less than ideal, but we are still hugely excited to see how Dean, John and Nathan can perform on their 2024 Fireblades."

Dean Harrison made the switch from DAO racing to the Factory Honda team in 2024, racing for the team in the British Superbike Championship. The news of no Supersport entry for Harrison at the North West 200, now puts him on the back foot as he prepares for the Isle of Man TT races at the end of the month:

"Look, this is obviously not how we planned to come to the North West 200, but it’s the circumstance that we have and we will keep on going. I am still determined to go out there and give it my all and fight for some great results. The North West is always a great event, for me, it’s the first road race of the year and the first time I get to go flat out on a closed road. I’ll go out there, get a feel for it and build into things and take it from there."

Dean Harrison

John McGuinness is making a landmark appearance at the North West 200 in 2024, 30 years on from his debut in 1994:

"If you'd had said to me thirty years ago when I first came to the North West 200 that I would still be racing here into my fifties I’d have thought you were mad! But here we are, back for another go. This is an event that I have always loved coming to and I don't think you could find a more picturesque paddock in the world. When the sun is shining there is nowhere like it and I can’t wait to get going."

Manxman Nathan Harrison is hoping for a good outing at this year's event after injuring himself last year, forcing him to miss the TT in his first year with the Honda outfit:

"I can’t wait to start my first race of the year and I’m really looking forward to getting my year started. I’ve just had a really successful two days of testing at Oulton Park and I’m looking forward to racing this new Fireblade for the first time. Last year this event didn’t quite go to plan, but I am confident that we can get five strong race finishes under our belt and lay all of the foundations to build into the year ahead."

The North West 200 gets underway from Wednesday 8th May with Practice - Full Schedule here