Lee Johnston ruled out of 2024 Isle of Man TT through injury

Lee Johnston has been forced to pull out of the 2024 Isle of Man TT due to injury.

The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT
The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT

Lee Johnston has confirmed his withdrawal from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races due to injuries sustained in a testing crash in February.

The 35-year-old had been in a race to fitness after breaking his right leg at the Almeria Circuit in Spain, but a recent scan has revealed the recovery is taking longer than Johnston had initially hoped, ruling him out of a TT return as he explains in his latest YouTube vlog.
 
Johnston also missed the 2023 event after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash at the North West 200, and was planning to return to action with the Ashcourt Racing team in the Superbike, Supersport, Superstock, and Supertwin classes.

Lee Johnston: “I’m absolutely devasted to be missing the TT for a second year. The last 12 months have without doubt been the toughest of my racing career, but the support from my team, family and the fans has been incredible.”
 
“I’ve been working with some amazing medics and physiotherapists since the crash and I’ve been doing everything possible to get the leg strong enough to race at the TT, but it’s not to be. I go to the TT because I want to win and, these days, everything has to be perfect to get on the podium and that includes fitness.”
 
“It’s another huge blow for both me and the team but they’ve been fantastic, and I’ve now got the time to get myself back to 100%.”
 
Johnston’s TT focus will now shift to broadcasting duties, taking on a role in the commentary box with Radio TT.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
2h ago
Lee Johnston ruled out of 2024 Isle of Man TT through injury
The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT
The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT
F1
News
3h ago
Haas retaliate with book lawsuit against former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Le Mans MotoGP ‘the battle we’d been waiting to see’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024

Latest News

IndyCar
News
5h ago
How to watch 2024 Indy 500: Live stream here
IndyCar
IndyCar
F1
News
5h ago
Ferrari confirm pair of long-time rumoured signings from Mercedes
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand
Jerome d'Ambrosio (BEL) Mercedes AMG F1 Driver Development Director…
F1
News
5h ago
No Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen as Daniel Ricciardo reveals F1 dream team
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Raul Fernandez: “I had no grip, I’m very disappointed, second group was realistic”
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez