Lee Johnston ruled out of 2024 Isle of Man TT through injury

Lee Johnston has confirmed his withdrawal from the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races due to injuries sustained in a testing crash in February.

The 35-year-old had been in a race to fitness after breaking his right leg at the Almeria Circuit in Spain, but a recent scan has revealed the recovery is taking longer than Johnston had initially hoped, ruling him out of a TT return as he explains in his latest YouTube vlog.



Johnston also missed the 2023 event after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash at the North West 200, and was planning to return to action with the Ashcourt Racing team in the Superbike, Supersport, Superstock, and Supertwin classes.

Lee Johnston: “I’m absolutely devasted to be missing the TT for a second year. The last 12 months have without doubt been the toughest of my racing career, but the support from my team, family and the fans has been incredible.”



“I’ve been working with some amazing medics and physiotherapists since the crash and I’ve been doing everything possible to get the leg strong enough to race at the TT, but it’s not to be. I go to the TT because I want to win and, these days, everything has to be perfect to get on the podium and that includes fitness.”



“It’s another huge blow for both me and the team but they’ve been fantastic, and I’ve now got the time to get myself back to 100%.”



Johnston’s TT focus will now shift to broadcasting duties, taking on a role in the commentary box with Radio TT.