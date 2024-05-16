Isle of Man TT TV and radio expert line-up confirmed

Here are the commentators on TV and radio, and on-the-ground experts with 150 TT race starts between them

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

The broadcast team, including commentators, for the 2024 Isle of Man TT have been confirmed.

Matt Roberts, Grace Webb, and Rick Faragher will be broadcasting on the television coverage, across both TT+ and ITV.

Steve Day and Jamie Whitham will be the commentators. Normally heard commentating on the British Superbike Championship, the duo will feature on five qualifying days and six race days.

Tom Birchall joins Cameron Donald, Mark Miller, Patrick Farrance and Steve Plater as on-the-ground experts.

Birchall is the most successful sidecar passenger at the TT ever, but this year he will make his broadcast debut.

The line-up of on-the-ground reporters have 150 TT race starts and 22 TT wins between them.

Lee Johnston will feature on Radio TT coverage, after announcing his withdrawal from racing due to injury.

He will join Chris Boyde, Chris Kinley and Beth Espey on Radio TT.

Jenny Tinmouth, the fastest ever woman around the TT course, will provide analysis for Radio TT.

The 2024 Isle of Man TT begins on Monday May 27 and concludes on Saturday June 8.

