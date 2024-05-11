North West 200 2024 Results - Saturday races

The 2024 North West 200 had a bit of everything: great weather, big crowds and most importantly, great racing to match. Here is the results from Saturday's races.

Supertwin Race 1:

Peter Hickman isn’t seen as a small bike rider, but in his recent history he has shown that he can win on practically anything competitive. This trend continued as he delivered a five star performance onboard the Swan Racing Yamaha R7 to beat Richard Cooper in the first race of the day.

Peter Hickman

Hickman stalked Cooper for the majority of the race and grabbed his chance to lead on the final lap and take his first Supertwin victory at the North West 200. Richard Cooper was second, with Ireland’s Mike Browne grabbing his first North West 200 podium onboard his Aprilia 660.

Supertwin Race 1 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Peter HICKMAN Yamaha - Swan Racing 19:21.577 110.767mph 2 Richard COOPER Kawasaki - Jack Reid Cars 19:22.066 110.720mph 3 Mike BROWNE Aprilia - Scott Racing 19:32.468 109.738mph 4 Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton - Bayview Hotel / JMW 19:33.086 109.680mph 5 Christian ELKIN Kawasaki - RB Eng / Woolich Racing 20:01.244 107.109mph 6 Barry FURBER Yamaha - DC Autos 20:02.266 107.018mph 7 Gary McCOY Kawasaki - MadBros Racing 20:11.805 106.175mph 8 Allann VENTER Kawasaki - TH Racing/Hywel Griffiths 20:18.921 105.556mph 9 Kris DUNCAN Aprilia - KD/TCC Racing 20:24.566 105.069mph 10 Barry GRAHAM Aprilia - DR Group/BG Boats & Cars 20:33.521 104.306mph

Superbike Race 2:

Much like the first race on Thursday, it was between Glenn Irwin and Davey Todd for top honours in the big bike class. It was a game of cat and mouse as the pair studied each other for the six laps and most importantly managed their rear tyres.

Superbike Podium

However, a grandstand finish was denied as back-markers interfered and didn’t give Todd the chance to overtake Irwin into the Juniper Hill chicane. Irwin took victory and made it ten Superbike wins in a row around the North West 200. Michael Dunlop finished in 3rd place onboard the Hawk Racing Honda.

Superbike Race 2 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati 25:53.017 124.854mph 2 Davey TODD BMW - Milwaukee BMW 25:53.399 124.833mph 3 Michael DUNLOP Honda - MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 26:12.654 124.293mph 4 James HILLIER Honda - WTF Racing 26:54.883 121.667mph 5 Michael RUTTER BMW - Bathams Racing 26:56.309 119.933mph 6 Erno KOSTAMO BMW - 38 Motorsport ny Penz13 26:56.568 120.418mph 7 Craig NEVE Honda - Bathams Racing 26:58.332 119.854mph 8 David JOHNSON Kawasaki - Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki 27:11.746 119.132mph 9 Dom HERBERTSON BMW - Burrows by RK Racing 27:28.179 119.340mph 10 Michael EVANS Suzuki - Michael Evans Racing 27:33.781 116.852mph

Supersport Race 2:

Unlike Thursday’s race, Davey Todd managed to avoid any incidents on Lap 1 and set up a great battle with Richard Cooper. As the pace from practice suggested, Todd’s Ducati and Cooper’s Yamaha were equally matched, it was a great race between four riders, which included Michael Dunlop & Cooper’s teammate Mike Browne.

Todd ultimately made the decisive move on the final lap and was able to hold off Cooper by five tenths and a fast charging Michael Dunlop in third. Dunlop will now focus his attention on preparing his new 765cc Triumph for the Isle of Man TT races.

Supersport Race 2 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Davey TODD Ducati - Powertoolmate Ducati 27:29.959 117.426mph 2 Richard COOPER Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing 27:30.421 117.507mph 3 Michael DUNLOP Triumph - MD Racing 27:30.720 117.709mph 4 Mike BROWNE Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing 27:32.612 117.376mph 5 Conor CUMMINS Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 28:05.284 115.190mph 6 Paul JORDAN Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 28:05.438 115.642mph 7 Michael EVANS Triumph - Smith Racing 28:18.683 114.672mph 8 Jeremy McWILLIAMS Yamaha - JMcC Roofing 28:20.513 114.352mph 9 Ian HUTCHINSON Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 28:29.216 114.065mph 10 Michael SWEENEY Yamaha - EM Building 28:29.421 113.665mph

Superstock Race 2:

Davey Todd made it a quick fire double by winning the Superstock race, with Peter Hickman close behind in second. But the biggest cheer of the day was for John McGuinness, 30 years from his debut at the circuit - finishing 3rd place. His first podium at the North West 200 since 2012.

John McGuinness

Michael Dunlop was not allowed to make the start of the Superstock race due to missing the Warm up lap. Dunlop was seen to be furious with the officials, just before the race started.

Dean Harrison was in the podium battle until his Honda Fireblade suffered a mechanical on Lap 4.

Superstock Race 2 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Davey TODD BMW - Milwaukee BMW 26:08.377 123.862mph 2 Peter HICKMAN BMW - PHR Performance 26:09.956 123.881mph 3 John McGUINNESS Honda - Honda Racing UK 26:31.020 122.169mph 4 James HILLIER Honda - WTF Racing 26:32.372 121.849mph 5 Erno KOSTAMO BMW - 38 Motorsport ny Penz13 26:45.788 120.981mph 6 Paul JORDAN Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 26:45.839 120.917mph 7 Dom HERBERTSON BMW - Burrows by RK Racing 26:46.802 120.987mph 8 Craig NEVE Honda - Bathams Racing 27:04.274 119.693mph 9 Amalric BLANC Honda - Team B&M / HML 27:22.940 118.143mph 10 Sam WEST BMW - Moto-Hub.co.uk 27:23.053 118.151mph

Supertwin Race 2:

It was essentially a re-run of the first Supertwin race as Peter Hickman took victory from Richard Cooper again. But Jeremy McWilliams, at the age of 60 - managed to finish in 3rd place onboard the Bayview Hotel Paton.

Supertwin Race 2 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Peter HICKMAN Yamaha - Swan Racing 19:24.347 111.570mph 2 Richard COOPER Kawasaki - Jack Reid Cars 19:25.202 111.181mph 3 Jeremy McWILLIAMS Paton - Bayview Hotel / JMW 19:30.524 110.490mph 4 Mike BROWNE Aprilia - Scott Racing 19:36.578 110.037mph 5 Christian ELKIN Kawasaki - RB Eng / Woolich Racing 19:50.525 108.310mph 6 Barry FURBER Yamaha - DC Autos 19:51.502 108.292mph 7 Michael RUTTER Yamaha - Bathams Racing 19:54.688 108.127mph 8 Michael SWEENEY Aprilia - Michael Sweeney Racing 19:55.344 107.938mph 9 Gary McCOY Kawasaki - MadBros Racing 19:55.858 108.097mph 10 Barry GRAHAM Aprilia - DR Group/BG Boats & Cars 20:25.789 105.457mph

Superbike Race 3:

The big race of the day didn’t disappoint, Glenn Irwin made it eleven in a row in another epic battle with Davey Todd. But arguably ride of the day came from Dean Harrison in third, onboard his Honda Racing Superstock machine.

Todd & Irwin traded positions for much of the race and it once again came down to the final few corners, with Irwin holding on to make it a Superbike hat trick.

Superbike Race 3 - Saturday - Top 10 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati 25:50.595 124.988mph 2 Davey TODD BMW - Milwaukee BMW 25:51.059 124.688mph 3 Dean HARRISON Honda - Honda Racing UK 25:53.937 124.973mph 4 Michael DUNLOP Honda - MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 26:14.498 123.195mph 5 Paul JORDAN Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 26:50.335 121.498mph 6 Michael RUTTER BMW - Bathams Racing 26:52.699 120.520mph 7 Craig NEVE Honda - Bathams Racing 26:55.036 120.144mph 8 Mike BROWNE Aprilia - IN Competition 26:58.073 120.418mph 9 James HILLIER Honda - WTF Racing 26:58.299 121.212mph 10 Dom HERBERTSON BMW - Burrows by RK Racing 27:05.449 119.769mph

