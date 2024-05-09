North West 200 2024 - Thursday race results

Superbike:

Glenn Irwin made it nine in a row in the Superbike class, after an epic battle with Davey Todd over four laps.

Both Irwin and Todd smashed the existing lap record by two seconds, both posting laps in the 4:16 bracket on lap two.

Irwin pushed hard on lap three & four to ultimately take victory by 2.5 seconds from Todd. Michael Dunlop finished third onboard the 2024 Honda Fireblade.

Superbike Race 1 - Thursday evening - Top 10 1 Glenn Irwin - Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati 17:06.551 2 Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW 17:09.096 3 Michael Dunlop - Honda - MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 17:23.337 4 Peter Hickman - BMW - PHR Performance 17:23.781 5 Dean Harrison - Honda - Honda Racing UK 17:24.837 6 Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 17:41.060 7 John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK 17:41.724 8 James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing 17:42.112 9 Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 17:51.726 10 Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport by Penz13 17:52.946

Full results here.

Supersport:

It was Drama on lap one of the Supersport race as Davey Todd was wiped out by Adam McLean at York Corner. Thankfully, both riders were ok after the incident. Richard Cooper seized his chance and dominated the four lap race.

Cooper was able to control the gap from Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman, as they battled for second. As Richard Cooper crossed the line in first, Hickman managed to pass Dunlop for second in the battle of the Triumphs.

Richard Cooper & Alister Russell

Russell Racing take their first International Road Racing win and Cooper takes his fifth overall at the event, his first in the Supersport class.

Supersport Race 1 - Thursday evening - Top 10 1 Richard Cooper - Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing 18:18.988 2 Peter Hickman - Triumph - Trooper Triumph by PHR 18:25.525 3 Michael Dunlop - Triumph - MD Racing 18:25.882 4 Mike Browne - Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing 18:44.228 5 Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 18:45.291 6 Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 18:45.598 7 Michael Evans - Triumph - Smith Racing 18:46.467 8 Jeremy McWilliams - Yamaha - JMcC Roofing 18:48.242 9 Gary McCoy - Suzuki - MadBros Racing 18:48.532 10 Craig Neve - Triumph - Bathams Racing 18:49.049

Full results here.

Superstock:

Despite being battered and bruised from the incident in the Supersport race, Davey Todd was able to make it to the grid and start on pole position. That decision to race paid off massively, Todd took the victory on his BMW by TAS Racing from the fast charging Dean Harrison onboard the Honda fireblade.

Superstock Podium

They both came so close to breaking the official lap record on lap three, Todd missing out by half a tenth. The pivotal moment came on lap 4 as Harrison made a mistake at the Mathers’ cross chicane, which gave Todd a comfortable advantage in the end, winning by 6.9 seconds from Harrison. Michael Dunlop made it three podiums out of three by finishing third on his MD Racing Honda.

Superstock Race 1 - Thursday evening - Top 10 1 Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW 17:17.767 2 Dean Harrison - Honda - Honda Racing UK 17:24.738 3 Michael Dunlop - Honda - MD Racing 17:26.615 4 James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing 17:43.156 5 John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK 17:43.372 6 Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport ny Penz13 17:50.819 7 Mike Browne - Aprilia - IN Competition 17:52.823 8 Ian Hutchinson - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 17:55.859 9 Sam West - BMW - Moto-Hub.co.uk 17:58.749 10 Craig Neve - Honda - Bathams Racing 18:01.409

Full results here.

The race schedule continues on Saturday with a six race programme, all the details can be found here.