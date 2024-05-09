North West 200 2024 - Day two Qualifying Recap

Qualifying is now complete and the North West 200 is ready for racing action.

Superbike:

Day two of the North West 200 started damp, but was soon set a light by Glenn Irwin in the Superbike class as he set a new outright lap record for the second day in a row. The 4:16.433 set on his Hager PBM Ducati is unofficial as lap records can only count in race sessions, but Irwin stamped his authority over the rest of his competitors before this evening’s first Superbike race.

Davey Todd was once again was Irwin’s closest challenger onboard his BMW. Michael Dunlop rounded out the top three. Dean Harrison continues to impress on his Honda Superstock machine in fourth place and Peter Hickman made another step with his PHR BMW machine in fifth.

 

Superbike Second Qualifying session - Top 10

1
Glenn Irwin - Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati - 4:16.433 (125.928 mph)
2
Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW - 4:18.663 (124.842 mph)
3
Michael Dunlop - Honda - MD Racing - 4:20.933 (123.756 mph)
4
Dean Harrison - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:22.315 (123.104 mph)
5
Peter Hickman - BMW - PHR Performance - 4:22.411 (123.059 mph)
6
Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles - 4:24.249 (122.203 mph)
7
John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:26.115 (121.346 mph)
8
James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing - 4:26.900 (120.989 mph)
9
Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing - 4:28.926 (120.078 mph)
10
Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport by Penz13 - 4:29.577 (119.788 mph)

Supersport:

It was once again the Cooper & Todd show in the final qualifying session for the Supersport class. They were only separated by 0.6 at the end of the session, surely making them the two to beat in the middleweight class.

Mike Browne continued his strong form on the Russell Racing Yamaha in third place and will be looking to grab his first podium at the North West 200. Michael Dunlop continued his adaptation to Triumph machinery by finishing fourth fastest & Adam McLean completed the top 5 onboard his JMcC roofing racing Kawasaki.

 

Supersport Second Qualifying session - Top 10

1
Richard Cooper - Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing - 4:33.627 (118.015 mph)
2
Davey Todd - Ducati - Powertoolmate Ducati - 4:34.304 (117.723 mph)
3
Mike Browne - Yamaha - BPE by Russell Racing - 4:37.104 (116.534 mph)
4
Michael Dunlop - Triumph - MD Racing - 4:37.277 (116.461 mph)
5
Adam McLean - Kawasaki - JMcC Roofing Racing - 4:39.101 (115.700 mph)
6
Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 - 4:40.137 (115.272 mph)
7
Michael Sweeney - Yamaha - EM Building - 4:43.593 (113.867 mph)
8
Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 4:43.739 - (113.809 mph)
9
Christian Elkin - Yamaha - DynoCentre NI - 4:43.988 (113.709 mph)
10
Ian Hutchinson - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles 4:46.114 - (112.864 mph)

Superstock:

Davey Todd once again delivered a brilliant lap to take top spot in the Stock class. Setting an impressive time of 4:19.234, two tenths clear of Peter Hickman. Michael Dunlop was third fastest, albeit 4.1 seconds away from Todd’s fastest time. James Hillier put in a strong performance on his WTF Racing Honda in fourth, Paul Jordan completed the top five onboard the Jackson Racing Honda.

 

Superstock Second Qualifying session - Top 10

1
Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW - 4:19.324 (124.524 mph)
2
Peter Hickman - BMW - PHR Performance - 4:19.578 (124.402 mph)
3
Michael Dunlop - Honda - MD Racing - 4:23.444 (122.576 mph)
4
James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing - 4:24.304 (122.177 mph)
5
Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing by Prosper2 - 4:27.241 (120.835 mph)
6
Mike Browne - Aprilia - IN Competition - 4:27.878 (120.547 mph)
7
John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:28.220 (120.394 mph)
8
Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport by Penz13 - 4:30.184 (119.519 mph)
9
Adam McLean - Kawasaki - JMcC Roofing Racing - 4:30.421 (119.414 mph)
10
Michael Sweeney - BMW - MJR Racing - 4:31.071 (119.127 mph)

Supertwin:

 

Supertwin Final Qualifying session - Top 10

1
Richard Cooper - Kawasaki - Jack Reid Cars by KMR - 4:52.972 (110.222 mph)
2
Jeremy McWilliams - Paton Bayview Hotel / JMW - 4:55.822 (109.160 mph)
3
Peter Hickman - Yamaha - Swan Racing - 4:58.201 (108.289 mph)
4
Mike Browne - Aprilia - Scott Racing - 4:58.614 (108.140 mph)
5
Christian Elkin - Kawasaki - RB Eng / Woolich Racing - 5:02.352 (106.830 mph)
6
Barry Furber - Yamaha - DC Autos - 5:03.780 (106.301 mph)
7
Gary McCoy - Kawasaki - MadBros Racing - 5:04.368 (106.095 mph)
8
Barry Graham - Aprilia - DR Group/BG Boats & Cars - 5:05.391 (105.740 mph)
9
Allann Venter - Kawasaki - TH Racing - 5:07.051 (104.735 mph)
10
Michael Rees - Paton - Rees Racing - 5:08.302 (103.447 mph)

An official update from the North West 200 officials said none of the competitors involved in Thursday’s three red flag incidents in the final qualifying sessions are believed to have sustained serious injuries/life threatening injuries.

Racing gets underway this evening, with the Superbike race followed by Supersport & Superstock races.

It can be followed live on the BBC Sport NI website.

