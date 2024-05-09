Glenn Irwin smashes North West 200 Superbike Lap Record in Qualifying

For the second day in a row, The Ducati rider has unofficially broke the outright lap record.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

Glenn Irwin grabbed pole position in the Superbike class at the North West 200 after setting the first 125mph lap of the circuit, albeit unofficially.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, Irwin said:

"There is more to come, obviously going to see if there are any changes to be made, but to do the fastest ever lap out there is cool and a tag I have never had. I love this place.

"I expect a strong challenge tonight, Davey [Todd] is riding really well and Pete [Hickman] and Dean [Harrison], they are all strong characters, resilient and winners at the top level.

"I don't expect it to be easy and I know where to improve."

Todd was second again in the Superbike class, setting strong pace before this evening's first Superbike race.

 

Superbike Second Qualifying session - Top 10

1
Glenn Irwin - Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati - 4:16.433 (125.928 mph)
2
Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW - 4:18.663 (124.842 mph)
3
Michael Dunlop - Honda - MD Racing - 4:20.933 (123.756 mph)
4
Dean Harrison - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:22.315 (123.104 mph)
5
Peter Hickman - BMW - PHR Performance - 4:22.411 (123.059 mph)
6
Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles - 4:24.249 (122.203 mph)
7
John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:26.115 (121.346 mph)
8
James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing - 4:26.900 (120.989 mph)
9
Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing - 4:28.926 (120.078 mph)
10
Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport by Penz13 - 4:29.577 (119.788 mph)

Live timing and full results are available here.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
5m ago
“I’m sure it will” - Lando Norris expects F1 rivalry will impact Max Verstappen friendship
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Lando Norris (GBR), McLaren F1 Team …
F1
News
58m ago
Worrying reason for Mercedes F1 upgrades having “blunt” impact revealed
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Success is a must in WorldSBK” before moving to MotoGP, say BMW
Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Marc Bongers, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Gresini rules out satellite Yamaha switch
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
1h ago
F1’s struggling duo hope Miami is an “outlier” with futures uncertain
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami
(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber…

Latest News

RR
News
2h ago
Glenn Irwin smashes North West 200 Superbike Lap Record in Qualifying
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez predicted for Le Mans glory
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
2h ago
Adrian Newey’s final Red Bull job - the £5m RB17 - release date confirmed
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Offer on the table” but Pramac refuse to rush crucial decision
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April