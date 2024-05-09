Glenn Irwin smashes North West 200 Superbike Lap Record in Qualifying

Glenn Irwin grabbed pole position in the Superbike class at the North West 200 after setting the first 125mph lap of the circuit, albeit unofficially.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, Irwin said:

"There is more to come, obviously going to see if there are any changes to be made, but to do the fastest ever lap out there is cool and a tag I have never had. I love this place.

"I expect a strong challenge tonight, Davey [Todd] is riding really well and Pete [Hickman] and Dean [Harrison], they are all strong characters, resilient and winners at the top level.

"I don't expect it to be easy and I know where to improve."

Todd was second again in the Superbike class, setting strong pace before this evening's first Superbike race.

Superbike Second Qualifying session - Top 10 1 Glenn Irwin - Ducati - Hager PBM Ducati - 4:16.433 (125.928 mph) 2 Davey Todd - BMW - Milwaukee BMW - 4:18.663 (124.842 mph) 3 Michael Dunlop - Honda - MD Racing - 4:20.933 (123.756 mph) 4 Dean Harrison - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:22.315 (123.104 mph) 5 Peter Hickman - BMW - PHR Performance - 4:22.411 (123.059 mph) 6 Conor Cummins - Honda - Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles - 4:24.249 (122.203 mph) 7 John McGuinness - Honda - Honda Racing UK - 4:26.115 (121.346 mph) 8 James Hillier - Honda - WTF Racing - 4:26.900 (120.989 mph) 9 Paul Jordan - Honda - Jackson Racing - 4:28.926 (120.078 mph) 10 Erno Kostamo - BMW - 38 Motorsport by Penz13 - 4:29.577 (119.788 mph)

