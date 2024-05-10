North West 200: Paul Cassidy update after huge crash onto “someone’s car”

Paul Cassidy says he's “OK” but “sore" following a crash at the North West 200. The crash happened during the final qualifying session for the Superstock class, the location of the crash was at Millbank avenue, which is the second corner of the circuit.

The video of his crash has been shared across social media and Paul has updated everyone on his Facebook page on what happened to cause the incident:

"As you all know I had a little off at nw 200 I'm all OK just bloody sore .I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start.. The marshals said the same thing too.

He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together, unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job Went up around 25 ft and landed in the garden on someone's car."

Paul has thanked the medical staff and marshals who assisted him after the incident. Below, you can see the impact and damage of the Car that he landed on in a garden.

The car that Paul Cassidy landed on.

The manx rider is due to compete at the Isle of Man TT races in a few weeks time.