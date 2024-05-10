North West 200: Paul Cassidy update after huge crash onto “someone’s car”

The Manx rider shared an update on Facebook after he was launched “25 ft” in the air during crash.

Paul Cassidy crash (Image Credit: CPM_1905 via YouTube)
Paul Cassidy crash (Image Credit: CPM_1905 via YouTube)

Paul Cassidy says he's “OK” but “sore" following a crash at the North West 200. The crash happened during the final qualifying session for the Superstock class, the location of the crash was at Millbank avenue, which is the second corner of the circuit.

The video of his crash has been shared across social media and Paul has updated everyone on his Facebook page on what happened to cause the incident:

"As you all know I had a little off at nw 200 I'm all OK just bloody sore .I was behind a rider and had just clicked 4th I believe his bike cut out or something on the 1st right after the start.. The marshals said the same thing too. 
 
He pulled to the left then looking over his left shoulder not knowing I was going round him and we collided together, unfortunately nothing I could do at that sort of speed. Big thank you to everyone for all support ..all the medical staff did a cracking job Went up around 25 ft and landed in the garden on someone's car."

Paul has thanked the medical staff and marshals who assisted him after the incident. Below, you can see the impact and damage of the Car that he landed on in a garden.

The car that Paul Cassidy landed on.
The car that Paul Cassidy landed on.

The manx rider is due to compete at the Isle of Man TT races in a few weeks time.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
29m ago
North West 200: Paul Cassidy update after huge crash onto “someone’s car”
Paul Cassidy crash (Image Credit: CPM_1905 via YouTube)
Paul Cassidy crash (Image Credit: CPM_1905 via YouTube)
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the French MotoGP practice today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Johann Zarco admits his Freddie Spencer outburst was "not professional"
Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco crash, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
2h ago
Mick Schumacher used as benchmark as Mercedes test Kimi Antonelli
Mick Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Mick Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…
RR
News
12h ago
North West 200 2024 - Thursday race results
Superbike Podium
Superbike Podium

Latest News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna drops key clue about Marc Marquez's wish for a factory bike
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
Luigi Dall'igna, Sepang MotoGP test, 6 February
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Johann Zarco: I wasn’t ready at KTM, I’m ready at Honda
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Johann Zarco, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
14h ago
Ferrari surprisingly replace Charles Leclerc's race engineer
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Top speed ‘win’, but ‘losing’ corner speed | New chassis at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April