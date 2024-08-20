Manx Grand Prix rider excluded after a drug test

Rider excluded from 2024 event after a non-negative drug test

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Alex Sinclair has been excluded from the 2024 Manx Grand Prix after a drug test.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed: “ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that Alex Sinclair, a competitor in the Junior, Classic Junior, Classic Senior races has been excluded from the 2024 event following a drug test.
 
"Sinclair, a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix since 2012, returned a non-negative test result for a recreational drug in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols, and has been excluded from the event with immediate effect.
 
"The matter will be passed to the Auto-Cycle Union, the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Great Britain (less Northern Ireland). Sanctions for competitors caught doping can be a ban from ACU competitions for a minimum of two years.
 
"The Manx Grand Prix Races and ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period."

The Manx Grand Prix continues, without Sinclair, on Tuesday evening.

The event on the Isle of Man concludes on Sunday.

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
3m ago
Today's Manx Grand Prix session cancelled due to bad weather
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
2h ago
“Nothing is signed” but will this be MotoGP’s most unexpected 2025 rider?
Somkiat Chantra
Somkiat Chantra
RR
News
2h ago
Manx Grand Prix rider excluded after a drug test
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
Fresh questions over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future as ‘important people’ leave
Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Trackhouse MotoGP boss reveals key factors in Ai Ogura’s signing
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
A ‘flat-out’ battle between four F1 teams for the next 18 months?
Start of the Belgian Grand Prix
Start of the Belgian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Bruising Austrian MotoGP “most difficult of the season” for Pedro Acosta’s Tech3
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
7h ago
Why Sergio Perez will have a new race engineer for the next four F1 races
Sergio Perez and his F1 race engineer Hugh Bird
Sergio Perez and his F1 race engineer Hugh Bird
F1
News
8h ago
Adrian Newey ‘relatively oblivious’ to noise about F1 future with wife “keeping me informed”
Adrian Newey at the 2024 British Grand Prix
Adrian Newey at the 2024 British Grand Prix