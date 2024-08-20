Manx Grand Prix rider excluded after a drug test

Alex Sinclair has been excluded from the 2024 Manx Grand Prix after a drug test.

A statement on Tuesday confirmed: “ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that Alex Sinclair, a competitor in the Junior, Classic Junior, Classic Senior races has been excluded from the 2024 event following a drug test.



"Sinclair, a regular competitor at the Manx Grand Prix since 2012, returned a non-negative test result for a recreational drug in a random drugs test carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols, and has been excluded from the event with immediate effect.



"The matter will be passed to the Auto-Cycle Union, the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Great Britain (less Northern Ireland). Sanctions for competitors caught doping can be a ban from ACU competitions for a minimum of two years.



"The Manx Grand Prix Races and ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period."

The Manx Grand Prix continues, without Sinclair, on Tuesday evening.

The event on the Isle of Man concludes on Sunday.