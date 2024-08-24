Saturday's racing at the Manx Grand Prix abandoned

A challenging day at the Manx Grand Prix as a red flag & weather conditions seen racing abandoned.

The weather on the Isle of Man has seen very limited running for the competitors during this week, but the opening Junior Manx Grand Prix race got underway just after two o’clock this afternoon.

Andrea Majola set a blistering first lap pace onboard his Paton, to build up a lead of 16.2 seconds at the end of lap one from fellow Italian Maurizio Bottalico. Majola was in total control on lap two as he stretched his lead out to 27 seconds at Ramsey over Bottalico.

Andrea Majola

But as the leaders reached the mountain, the red flags were brought out after an incident at Ballacrye. The rider was reported as being conscious, talking and airlifted to Nobles Hospital according to Manx Radio.

The race was due to be restarted at 5:30 pm, but rain showers hit parts of the island shortly before the restart and race control decided that the course conditions weren’t suitable for a restart.

Monday’s schedule is action packed, with five races set to take place. Saturday’s Classic Senior & Lightweight races have been moved to Monday due to the delays from the Junior race. There has been no announcement regarding the restarted Junior race on whether it will take place on Monday.

A revised schedule for Monday is expected in due course.