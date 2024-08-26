2024 Manx Grand Prix: Daniel Ingham dominates Senior MGP race

Daniel Ingham dominated the shortened Senior race at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix, winning on his Castings Technology Yamaha by over 30 seconds.

Due to the severe disruption to Monday’s race programme as a result of poor weather, the Senior Manx GP race was shortened to two laps.

The second race on the bill following the combined Classic Senior and Classic Junior event, Ingham was untouchable on his YZF-R6 Yamaha.

Setting off at number one on the road, Ingham held a 5.5-second lead through Glen Helen for the first time and would never be caught on corrected time.

He bested Chris Cook and Sam Johnson, who rounded out the podium.

After taking the lead by 5.5s at Glen Helen on the first lap, Ingham was 11.2s clear of the rest at Ballaugh.

Through Ramsey that lead had swelled to 15.2s, with Ingham completing the run over the mountain back to the Grandstand with his advantage as the leader holding at 23.130s.

Completing that first lap at 118.762mph, Ingham continued to extend his lead over the second lap as he eventually backed off his pace a touch.

Taking the chequered flag 35.394s of Cook, Ingham’s last lap was a 118.868mph as he celebrated a maiden Manx GP win.

Sam Johnson (Ron Soar/Dynamic Access) was initially Ingham’s closest challenger at Glen Helen on lap one, with the Kawasaki rider running second ahead of Jacque Foley.

But Cook had leaped up from fourth to second at Ballaugh and cemented that position over the rest of the first lap, before easing away from Johnson.

Cook was second at 117.606mph, with Johnson 17.045s adrift in third with a best of 116.895mph.

Julien Cregniot was fourth on his Yamaha, with Michael Gahan fifth at the finish from Johnny Stewart, Gerald Dath and Foley, whose early podium challenge faded rapidly.

Lancelot Unissart and Ryan Whitehall completed the top 10.

Dan Sayle suffered a breakdown in the previous Classic Senior/Classic Junior contest and faced a race against time to get back to the paddock to take part in the Senior Manx GP.

He made it to his bike courtesy of a lift from a spectator by car and set off last on the road. Battling for the top 10 on corrected time at one stage, he finished 16th.

