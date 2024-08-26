2024 Manx Grand Prix: Ian Lougher wins Lightweight race after Michael Dunlop issue

29-time TT winner Dunlop loses win to bike issue

Ian Lougher Manx GP 2024
Ian Lougher Manx GP 2024
© Crash

Ian Lougher scored victory in a shortened Lightweight Manx Grand Prix after long-time leader Michael Dunlop encountered bike issues close to the finish.

The Lightweight Manx GP was due to run across two laps, but a bleak weather forecast forced organisers to shorten it to one lap in order to bring forward the Classic Superbike finale.

Though setting off at number one on the road, Lougher played second fiddle to Dunlop for the first half of the single-lap contest on the Isle of Man.

Leading by 6.3 seconds into Ramsey, another victory on the TT course in 2024 looked certain for Dunlop aboard his MD Racing Honda.

But he began to lose time across the mountain and had to coast his bike home, leaving Lougher to secure a comfortable win aboard his Laycock Racing Yamaha TZ250.

Dunlop has endured problems with both of his machines in the Lightweight and Classic Superbike classes throughout the 2024 Manx GP.

Things looked better for Dunlop at the start of the one-lap race as he led by 0.932s from Lougher through Glen Helen.

Dunlop twisted the knife further on the run to Ballaugh to get his lead up to 3.7s, increasing it further to 6.3s by the time he got to the Ramsey sector split.

But signs of trouble appeared at the Bungalow sector split, with Lougher closing the gap down to 3.285s.

Lougher took the chequered flag first on the road, while Dunlop was late coming through Cronk-ny-Mona towards the end of the lap.

As time continued to pass without Dunlop emerging where he should have been on corrected time, Lougher’s victory was cemented.

Dunlop eventually appeared coasting to the chequered flag, with the Ulsterman classified in 15th.

His misfortune promoted Lee Johnston up to second, with the one-time Supersport TT winner guiding his Reed Racing Honda to the podium on his return to racing after an extended injury layoff following a serious accident at the North West 200 last year.

Stuart Hall completed the podium on the Whippet Racing Yamaha, with Rhys Hardisty and Michael Evans rounding out the top five.

The top 10 was completed by Stefano Bonetti, Gareth Arnold, Joe Yeardsley, Paul Cassidy and Own Monaghan.

Pre-race favourite Mike Browne was an early retirement. 

Picture credit: Manx Grand Prix Press

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Ryde wins ‘one of the longest races I’ve ever done’
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race three, 26 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race three, 26 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Bridewell - ‘I was on the limit, over the limit!’
Cadwell Park, Race two podium,2024
Cadwell Park, Race two podium,2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Jackson’s podium - ‘The best I can do’
Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024
Lee Jackson, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez taking Moto3 superstar under his wing?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
RR
News
4h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Mike Browne wins Classic Superbike finale
Mike Browne Manx GP 2024
Mike Browne Manx GP 2024
© Crash

Latest News

RR
News
5h ago
Michael Dunlop defends Manx GP organisers amid “vicious circle” schedule disruption
Michael Dunlop Manx GP 2024
Michael Dunlop Manx GP 2024
© Crash
RR
News
5h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Ian Lougher wins Lightweight race after Michael Dunlop issue
Ian Lougher Manx GP 2024
Ian Lougher Manx GP 2024
© Crash
BSB
Results
6h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park,
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
RR
News
6h ago
John McGuinness: Losing Classic Senior Manx GP win by 0.1s “hard to swallow”
John McGuinness Manx GP 2024
John McGuinness Manx GP 2024
© Crash