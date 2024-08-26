2024 Manx Grand Prix: Ian Lougher wins Lightweight race after Michael Dunlop issue

Ian Lougher scored victory in a shortened Lightweight Manx Grand Prix after long-time leader Michael Dunlop encountered bike issues close to the finish.

The Lightweight Manx GP was due to run across two laps, but a bleak weather forecast forced organisers to shorten it to one lap in order to bring forward the Classic Superbike finale.

Though setting off at number one on the road, Lougher played second fiddle to Dunlop for the first half of the single-lap contest on the Isle of Man.

Leading by 6.3 seconds into Ramsey, another victory on the TT course in 2024 looked certain for Dunlop aboard his MD Racing Honda.

But he began to lose time across the mountain and had to coast his bike home, leaving Lougher to secure a comfortable win aboard his Laycock Racing Yamaha TZ250.

Dunlop has endured problems with both of his machines in the Lightweight and Classic Superbike classes throughout the 2024 Manx GP.

Things looked better for Dunlop at the start of the one-lap race as he led by 0.932s from Lougher through Glen Helen.

Dunlop twisted the knife further on the run to Ballaugh to get his lead up to 3.7s, increasing it further to 6.3s by the time he got to the Ramsey sector split.

But signs of trouble appeared at the Bungalow sector split, with Lougher closing the gap down to 3.285s.

Lougher took the chequered flag first on the road, while Dunlop was late coming through Cronk-ny-Mona towards the end of the lap.

As time continued to pass without Dunlop emerging where he should have been on corrected time, Lougher’s victory was cemented.

Dunlop eventually appeared coasting to the chequered flag, with the Ulsterman classified in 15th.

His misfortune promoted Lee Johnston up to second, with the one-time Supersport TT winner guiding his Reed Racing Honda to the podium on his return to racing after an extended injury layoff following a serious accident at the North West 200 last year.

Stuart Hall completed the podium on the Whippet Racing Yamaha, with Rhys Hardisty and Michael Evans rounding out the top five.

The top 10 was completed by Stefano Bonetti, Gareth Arnold, Joe Yeardsley, Paul Cassidy and Own Monaghan.

Pre-race favourite Mike Browne was an early retirement.

