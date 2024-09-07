Injured Manx GP rider “lucky to be here” as they share condition update

Chris Moffitt has offered an update on his recovery following a serious incident at this year’s Manx Grand Prix and says he is “lucky to be here”.

Moffitt crashed at Ballacrye during the Junior Race at last month’s Manx GP, which was ultimately red-flagged and then scrapped altogether due to weather delays across the rest of the race schedule.

At the time he was reported as being in a serious but stable condition.

Now Moffitt has taken to his social media to offer a full update on his continued recovery following two operations on his left arm and a “really tough couple of weeks”.

“Just thought I’d do an update, as some will know I had a ‘little’ off during the junior race at the Manx Grand Prix at one of the fastest places on the course, Ballacrye,” he said.

“I’ve sustained a long list of Injuries but feeling very lucky to be here.

“I was flown to Nobles to be stabilised then flown to Aintree university hospital where I’ve spent the past couple of weeks receiving the best care possible.

“I’ve had two operations on my left arm which is a mess but it’s starting to heal!

“It’s been a really tough couple of weeks but starting to see a little bit of progress the past few days.

“I’d like to thank my family for everything they’ve done, everyone for all the calls and messages, all of the officials, marshals, medics, air med crew for helping at the crash; the doctors and nurses were amazing at aintree they went above and beyond, [as well as] everyone at Nobles.

“I got transferred (after some confusion) from Aintree Hospital - grateful, thanks again to the Air med team; it would not have been possible without you - back to Nobles, Isle of Man, on Wednesday evening.

“I’ve got a long road ahead but I’ll get there!

“And finally I’d like to thank everyone who helped make the Manx Grand Prix possible!”

Wayne Axon was also seriously injured in a crash in the Junior Manx GP race. His condition was reported as serious at the time.

One rider, Louis O’Regan, died on the opening day of the 2024 Manx GP following an incident in practice.