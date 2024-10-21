Two-time Isle of Man TT race winner announces cancer diagnosis

“Hopefully you can catch it soon, like I have.”

John Holden
John Holden

John Holden has confirmed that he has cancer.

Holden said he hopes other sufferers can “catch it soon, like I have”.

His message via social media was: “We are down in London, it’s only been a few days since I was blasting around Brands Hatch.

“I’m in London having a pre-op because I’ve got cancer, unfortunately.

“So I encourage you guys to get checked. Your PSA blood levels.

“Hopefully you can catch it soon, like I have.”

Holden is a two-time race winner at the Isle of Man TT.

A Sidecar specialist, Holden also has 21 podiums at the TT. He claimed 13 in a row between 2014 and 2023.

He announced his retirement from the TT last year - but returned this year, citing a “window of opportunity”, with  Frank Claeys as his new passenger.

Everyone at Crash.net wishes John the very best for his cancer treatment.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Marc Marquez “favour?” 2015 drama is tiring | Australian MotoGP talking points
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
2h ago
F1 in USA is huge for brands - but where’s the next American driver?
F1 US GP
F1 US GP
RR
News
3h ago
Two-time Isle of Man TT race winner announces cancer diagnosis
John Holden
John Holden
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez claims he had different package to Max Verstappen after ‘poor’ US GP
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
Feature
4h ago
US GP driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton's lowest score of 2024 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton prepares for the US GP
Lewis Hamilton prepares for the US GP

More News

WSBK
News
5h ago
BMW reacts to “landmark” first WorldSBK title with “humble” Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Esteban Ocon apologises to Franco Colapinto for stealing fastest lap in Austin
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Who should VR46 pick? Our verdicts on the key options
Who will VR46 pick?
Who will VR46 pick?
© Crash
WSBK
News
6h ago
Jonathan Rea “a little bit more positive” but Jerez WorldSBK Race 2 “still below expectations”
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lance Stroll takes unwanted F1 record off Johnny Herbert after United States GP
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll