Two-time Isle of Man TT race winner announces cancer diagnosis

John Holden has confirmed that he has cancer.

Holden said he hopes other sufferers can “catch it soon, like I have”.

His message via social media was: “We are down in London, it’s only been a few days since I was blasting around Brands Hatch.

“I’m in London having a pre-op because I’ve got cancer, unfortunately.

“So I encourage you guys to get checked. Your PSA blood levels.

“Hopefully you can catch it soon, like I have.”

Holden is a two-time race winner at the Isle of Man TT.

A Sidecar specialist, Holden also has 21 podiums at the TT. He claimed 13 in a row between 2014 and 2023.

He announced his retirement from the TT last year - but returned this year, citing a “window of opportunity”, with Frank Claeys as his new passenger.

Everyone at Crash.net wishes John the very best for his cancer treatment.