Two-time Isle of Man TT race winner announces cancer diagnosis
John Holden has confirmed that he has cancer.
Holden said he hopes other sufferers can “catch it soon, like I have”.
His message via social media was: “We are down in London, it’s only been a few days since I was blasting around Brands Hatch.
“I’m in London having a pre-op because I’ve got cancer, unfortunately.
“So I encourage you guys to get checked. Your PSA blood levels.
“Hopefully you can catch it soon, like I have.”
Holden is a two-time race winner at the Isle of Man TT.
A Sidecar specialist, Holden also has 21 podiums at the TT. He claimed 13 in a row between 2014 and 2023.
He announced his retirement from the TT last year - but returned this year, citing a “window of opportunity”, with Frank Claeys as his new passenger.
Everyone at Crash.net wishes John the very best for his cancer treatment.