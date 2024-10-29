Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Joe Yeardsley will contest a full season of Supertwin-class road racing in 2025 for the Scott Racing team.

Riding an Aprilia RS660, Yeardsley will be racing a full season of Irish national road racing, as well as the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, and the Southern 100.

Although Yeardsley made his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 2024 — taking a best finish of eighth place in the first of two Supertwin races on a Paton for the Team ILR squad — his newly announced 2025 will see him contest the North West 200 for the first time as his schedule expands.

“Very happy to announce I’ll be riding for Scott Racing Motorcycles Ltd onboard their Aprilia Supertwin in 2025,” Yeardsley wrote in a social media post.

“Really excited to compete on the Irish roads calendar and the North West 200 for the first time, alongside the Isle of Man TT Races and Southern 100 road races.

“Big thanks to Trevor and the team for the opportunity, and fingers crossed we can make some more progress next year.”

Yeardsley also has experience at the Pre-TT Classic Road Races, where he was on the podium in 2023, as well as the Manx Grand Prix, which also saw him on the podium in 2023.

Further, Yeardsley was on the podium at last year’s edition of the Cain Road Race in Mexico.