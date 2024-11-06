Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet

Davey Todd mastered wet conditions on a 95-year-old bike this year.

The Goodwood Revival’s Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy was always going to provide a unique challenge for riders more accustomed to the Isle of Man TT.

But when the rain bucketed down, it made controlling these machines - which required riders to reach across the handlebars to change gears - even more nerve-wracking.

Todd put his BMW R63 Kompressor on pole position for the event in the tricky conditions.

“I’m happier than most,” he told Goodwood. “I came in soaking wet through as everybody did, but it always feels a little bit better when you’re on pole position.

“I really wasn’t sure how the bike was going to handle. The thing’s a missile with a supercharged engine.

“I was a bit nervous taking it out in the wet with the rigid chassis but honestly, it went pretty well. I’m happy with it.

“Me and John McGuinness got a lap or two riding around together, so that’s always fun.”

McGuinness reacted to the unique run: “I don’t think I’ve been as wet on the motorbike for a long time. I mean, my underpants were just full, my feet were full.

“I think everybody did a good job. It would have been so easy just to end up on your backside.

“It’s a funny circuit. There are some undulations and dips, and water sat here and there to really catch you out, but everybody rode safe.”

The two races at the Goodwood Revival were both won by Michael Russell and Michael Rutter.

Michael Dunlop was among the TT legends involved.

McGuinness said about Goodwood Revival: “It’s a bit like the TT. You get told about it, but you don't really believe it until you experience it.

“When I came in 2016, I said to the wife ‘I’m not getting dressed up,’ but if you don’t you look [out of place].

“I never get dressed up, but I actually quite like to look smart for once. And my family’s here. They all love it. We camp on site and the atmosphere in the campsite is mint. It’s special.

“The Festival of Speed is great, but you just sort of go up the Hill.

“Here you’re having a bit of a dust up, so you roll your sleeves up and you get stuck in.”

Todd said: “As an event as a whole, it’s something that I think we all love coming to. It’s just so cool.

“You get the clothes on, you ride the classic bikes. When you end up leaving here on Sunday, it’s weird to go back to the modern day and age.”