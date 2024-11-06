Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet

"It’s weird to go back to the modern day and age.”

Davey Todd
Davey Todd

Davey Todd mastered wet conditions on a 95-year-old bike this year.

The Goodwood Revival’s Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy was always going to provide a unique challenge for riders more accustomed to the Isle of Man TT.

But when the rain bucketed down, it made controlling these machines - which required riders to reach across the handlebars to change gears - even more nerve-wracking.

Todd put his BMW R63 Kompressor on pole position for the event in the tricky conditions.

“I’m happier than most,” he told Goodwood. “I came in soaking wet through as everybody did, but it always feels a little bit better when you’re on pole position.

“I really wasn’t sure how the bike was going to handle. The thing’s a missile with a supercharged engine.

“I was a bit nervous taking it out in the wet with the rigid chassis but honestly, it went pretty well. I’m happy with it.

“Me and John McGuinness got a lap or two riding around together, so that’s always fun.”

McGuinness reacted to the unique run: “I don’t think I’ve been as wet on the motorbike for a long time. I mean, my underpants were just full, my feet were full.

“I think everybody did a good job. It would have been so easy just to end up on your backside.

“It’s a funny circuit. There are some undulations and dips, and water sat here and there to really catch you out, but everybody rode safe.”

The two races at the Goodwood Revival were both won by Michael Russell and Michael Rutter.

Michael Dunlop was among the TT legends involved.

McGuinness said about Goodwood Revival: “It’s a bit like the TT. You get told about it, but you don't really believe it until you experience it.

“When I came in 2016, I said to the wife ‘I’m not getting dressed up,’ but if you don’t you look [out of place].

“I never get dressed up, but I actually quite like to look smart for once. And my family’s here. They all love it. We camp on site and the atmosphere in the campsite is mint. It’s special.

“The Festival of Speed is great, but you just sort of go up the Hill.

“Here you’re having a bit of a dust up, so you roll your sleeves up and you get stuck in.”

Todd said: “As an event as a whole, it’s something that I think we all love coming to. It’s just so cool.

“You get the clothes on, you ride the classic bikes. When you end up leaving here on Sunday, it’s weird to go back to the modern day and age.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez on 2025: Pecco Bagnaia “knows the secrets of the bike”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
BSB
News
4h ago
IWR confirm new rider and new title sponsor for BSB in 2025
Scott Swann
Scott Swann
F1
News
7h ago
Claim that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez ‘if they are really serious’
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
9h ago
Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

WSBK
News
9h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
RR
News
9h ago
Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Luca Marini: Honda “can be second power” to stop Ducati “destroying” MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
10h ago
Mick Schumacher snubbed and set for another year in the F1 wilderness
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
10h ago
‘How and why does that happen?’ - Lewis Hamilton slump branded "very confusing"
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton