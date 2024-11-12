Iconic race looms, “more dangerous than the TT, take it seriously”

Paul Jordan heads to the Macau Grand Prix this week insisting it is more perilous than the Isle of Man TT.

The Jackson Racing Honda team will compete in the famous event in China for the first time.

The Guia course is notoriously challenging. The Macau Grand Prix runs November 14-16.

“I really enjoy the track itself and I’m really looking forward to getting back there,” Jordan told the Newsletter.

“I’m especially looking forward to going with the Jackson Racing team because it’s their first time doing the race.

“I remember my first time going to Macau and seeing all the bright lights, and the atmosphere around the event is class, so it almost feels like I’m going for the first time again because everybody else will have that same excitement, so it will be nice to be a part of that experience with them.

“I’m going there with the same mentality I have at every race – I want to be competitive, have fun and I want to improve.

“Macau is unique in its own way with the black and yellow Armco barriers the whole way around it, and it’s more dangerous than the TT.

“It’s definitely somewhere you take very seriously and you have to have your wits about you at all times.

“Results-wise, I’m not thinking too much about it. I want to improve in everything I have done and if I can improve again, then I’ll be happy.”

Last year in Macau, Jordan finished seventh riding a BMW.

“I surprised myself massively last year because it was my first time on the bike and with a different team,” he said.

“I just went there to have fun and I don’t want that element to go away, but I’m still serious about what I want to do and that’s to keep progressing, but I want to enjoy my racing because if you’re not enjoying it, then there’s no point in doing it.”

Other well-known names competing at this week’s Macau Grand Prix include Peter Hickman, Michael Rutter and Davey Todd, for FHO Racing BMW.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

