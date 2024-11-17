2024 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix cancelled, result declared from qualifying

Bad news for bike fans from Macau

Macau GP
Macau GP

The 2024 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was cancelled on Saturday night.

Wet weather, which had plagued the event all week, eventually forced the cancellation of the race.

Trophies were awarded to the top three riders from the previous day’s qualifying session - Davey Todd, Erno Kostamo, and Peter Hickman.

A picture posted by Hickman to social media, at the top of this page, showed the state of the famous track.

The warm-up session ahead of the race was first rained off, as conditions worsened. Before the 12-lap grand prix itself was called off.

Rain had got the better of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix all week, first forcing the cancellation of the first two practice sessions.

On Friday night, some brief action was allowed to take place. But even qualifying was disrupted and rescheduled, before Davey Todd claimed pole position.

FHO Racing BMW were debuting Todd alongside Peter Hickman - their new-look 2025 line-up - in Macau.

Michael Rutter and Paul Jordan were also among the well-known names set to compete.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
9m ago
The key moments of Jorge Martin’s 2024 MotoGP title
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
Results
21m ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, start 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, start 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Jorge Martin wins 2024 MotoGP championship
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
29m ago
Williams clarify participation at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix amid crash damage rumour
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
40m ago
F1 75 Live explained: What is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event

More News

F1
News
44m ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Drivers set for rookie year
Drivers set for rookie year
F1
News
44m ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
MotoGP
Feature
45m ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
BSB
News
57m ago
BMW-to-Ducati swap for a BSB team, a major change for 2025
TAS Racing
TAS Racing
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Race Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona
© Gold & Goose