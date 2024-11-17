2024 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix cancelled, result declared from qualifying

The 2024 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was cancelled on Saturday night.

Wet weather, which had plagued the event all week, eventually forced the cancellation of the race.

Trophies were awarded to the top three riders from the previous day’s qualifying session - Davey Todd, Erno Kostamo, and Peter Hickman.

A picture posted by Hickman to social media, at the top of this page, showed the state of the famous track.

The warm-up session ahead of the race was first rained off, as conditions worsened. Before the 12-lap grand prix itself was called off.

Rain had got the better of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix all week, first forcing the cancellation of the first two practice sessions.

On Friday night, some brief action was allowed to take place. But even qualifying was disrupted and rescheduled, before Davey Todd claimed pole position.

FHO Racing BMW were debuting Todd alongside Peter Hickman - their new-look 2025 line-up - in Macau.

Michael Rutter and Paul Jordan were also among the well-known names set to compete.