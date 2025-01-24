Jeremy McWilliams, aged 60, announces spectacular 2025 road racing campaign

Jeremy McWilliams is back!

Jeremy McWilliams will be in road racing action this year.

Aged 60, he has confirmed his participation in the Ulster Superbike Championship.

McWilliams will race on short circuits with the Northern Ireland-based J McC Roofing Racing Team.

He will team with Carl Phillips, a former champion in the series, and Andy Reid, the former British Superstock and Supersport winner.

But the comeback of veteran McWilliams is significant.

He will race with Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin machinery.

McWilliams has been racing in the United States for the past few years, and won the King of the Baggers title at Daytona in 2022.

He has been a regular at the North West 200 for the past 12 years, even winning three races on Supertwin machinery.

McWilliams is also a veteran of MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes.

He was an official test rider for KTM for 15 years until that role was terminated last month, amid the manufacturer’s financial problems.

But he will now make a hugely popular return to road racing in Northern Ireland.

The next phase of his lengthy career will now be contested in 2025 much closer to home than his recent US adventures.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

