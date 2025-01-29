New Irish road racing organisation secures insurance for “several” 2025 events

A recently formed organisation has announced it has secured insurance policies to cover multiple motorcycle road racing events in 2025.

Road Racing Alliance Ireland (RRAI) made the announcement on 28 January that it has secured insurance for three road races to take place in 2025: Walderstown, the Faugheen 50, and Athea.

An inability to secure such policies has meant that road racing has been absent from the Republic of Ireland since 2022.

RRAI statement posted to Facebook reads: “After what seems like an eternity since the last motorcycles took to the roads here in the Southern Centre, the RRAI are pleased to announce that the organisation has in fact secured an insurance policy to cover several events for 2025.

“Ever since the Road Race Clubs took the unenviable decision to leave Motorcycling Ireland last October, diligent work was undertaken by the Clubs to work together under the RRAI umbrella and leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of securing a policy that will result in our sport returning to where it belongs, among the hedges and roads in the Republic.

“The RRAI sought to address the MCUI Inter-Centre Conference last December to discuss several developments, however, this was sadly denied.

“The RRAI has only ever had the sport of road racing as the only focus, wanting collaboration and partnership over dogmatic control, and ensuring our sport of road racing's past is preserved, that our clubs, riders, supporters and sport have a present, and working towards securing our sport’s future for years to come.

“The work undertaken by the RRAI and the Clubs has resulted in an insurance policy that covers Road Races here in the South, and while there is significant work ahead, we feel that it is wholly achievable.

“At present we can confirm that several road races will take place in 2025: Walderstown, the Faugheen 50, and the return of Athea in Co. Limerick.”

The statement adds that the RRAI is also “exploring other events for 2025”.