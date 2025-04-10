Manx racer to enter 1000cc races for the first time at 2025 Isle of Man TT

The Scott Racing team has announced that it is expanding its Isle of Man TT presence for 2025, with Manx racer Joe Yeardsley making his big bike class debut with the outfit.

Yeardsley, winner of the Senior Manx Grand Prix in 2023, contested only the Supersport and Supertwin classes at his debut TT last year.

Carrying a hand injury thwarted his charge, but he still came away with a top 12 finish in one of the two Supersport races and an eighth in the Supertwin class.

For the first time in 2025, Yeardsley will tackle the big bike classes at the TT, with Scott Racing fielding him on the Aprilia RSV4 Mike Browne rode last year to the marque’s fastest ever lap in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT races.

On top of that, Yeardsley will campaign a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport races and an Aprilia RS 660 in the Supertwin class.

French racer Julien Cregniot will be his team-mate.

“To be honest I have mixed feelings looking back on last year’s TT as a lack of track time both before the TT and during practice week meant I didn’t get as many laps as I would have liked, on top of the hand injury,” Yeardsley said.

“I didn’t make as much progress as I’d hoped in the Supertwin class where my lap times were pretty much the same as the Manx.

“Having said that, never in a million years did I think I’d take a top ten finish in my first year at the TT, so I was over the moon with the result!

“I was equally pleased with the 600cc results; a top 12 finish in the Supersport race is something to be proud of so those two classes will again be my main focus this year.

“I only started racing in 2021 and I’ve never ridden a big bike before anywhere so am aware there’s a steep learning curve ahead of me.

“The beauty though is that everyone knows that and there are no expectations, aims or hopes from anyone when it comes to the 1000cc races.

“It’s a project for all of us so it’s all about learning as much as I can this first year to put me in good stead for the years after.

“The Supersport and Supertwin races will be the ones where we hope to get some strong results again and we’ll take it as it comes on the big bike.

“With a good pre-season and plenty of meetings pencilled in though, I’ll be better prepared than ever for the TT so am confident of having a strong year.”