Dominic Herbertson confirms 2025 Isle of Man TT plans after WTF Racing withdrawal

Dominic Herbertson hs announced his revised plans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT in the Superbike, Superstock, and Supersport classes.

A victim of the OMG Racing and WTF Racing collapse at the beginning of April – from which the OMG team has since been revived albeit in a downsized form – Herbertson has been able to put together his own programme for the 2025 edition of road racing’s biggest event.

The 31-year-old will contest the 1,000cc classes and the Supersport class within his own team, under the Herbertson Road Racing Company banner, or HRRC.

In the Superstock and Superbike classes, Herbertson will race the Superstock Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade he was originally due to ride for WTF, which has been supplied to him by OMG owner Alan Gardner.

In the Supersport class, the Hexham rider will race a Ducati Panigale V2 he has sourced himself.

He will also contest the Supertwin class as part of a previously announced deal with Melbray Racing aboard a Paton S1-R.

Herbertson says the WTF news was a “shock”, but that he’s “thankful” to Gardner for being able to supply the stock-spec Honda.

“Obviously it came as a real shock when the [WTF Racing] team announced they were having to pull out this year, and a real shame for the whole team and crew, too,” said Herbertson.

“They’d put in a huge amount of effort already, and I was just gutted for all the guys and girls involved.

“Thankfully though, Alan [Gardner] has managed to pull all the strings for me to supply the big bike, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I would have loved to have come to the TT with the full team behind me, but I’m also excited to get back to my roots in running my own little set up, and really can’t wait to get going.

“I also need to pay a huge thanks to everyone that’s got behind me over the last couple of weeks. The support has been incredible and really overwhelming, and I’ll be doing my best to make sure we get the best results possible.”