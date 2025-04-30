Dean Harrison: Honda Superbike “not a million miles away” despite little testing time

A full-time Supersport rider for 2025, Dean Harrison reckons his Superbike is “not a million miles away” either ahead of the NW200.

Dean Harrison, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test (Supersport). Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Dean Harrison, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test (Supersport). Credit: Honda Racing UK.

After switching mid-season to racing the British Supersport Championship in 2024, Dean Harrison is there from the off in 2025 with Honda Racing UK, but doesn’t feel he’s too far away from having his Superbike where he wants it for the road racing season as a result of his short circuit change.

Harrison was the fifth-fastest Supersport bike on the combined times at the recent Oulton Park BSB test, but has only ridden his Superbike for “just over a day” during preseason.

“The whole of testing has been really good, to be fair,” Harrison told Crash.net at the Oulton Park test.

“I think the weather was really good in Spain, we had a little bit of rain but only for one day.

“Apart from that, we’ve just been testing loads of little things.

“I haven’t had as much time on the Superbike as I’d have liked, I’ve only had sort of just over a day on that which is not perfect but it’s not too bad, it wasn’t a million miles away, so I’m looking forward to jumping on that at the North West [200]. The 600 was good, the [Superstock] was going good.

“I just want to get going now really.”

Harrison’s full-time switch to Honda Racing UK’s Supersport team for 2025 places him alongside Jack Kennedy for the season, the Dubliner entering this season off the back of a fifth British Supersport title in 2024.

It’s a position Harrison believes should help him to extract more from the CBR600RR.

“I have the five-time British Champion [as a teammate],” he said.

“But that’s a good thing, I think, because whatever he’s doing is near enough the limit of the bike. I’m not far off the limit of the bike, I don’t feel, and I feel good in myself.”

On the roads, the Supersport class was a decent one for Harrison in 2024, finishing on the podium in both Supersport TTs in his first year on the CBR600RR, but the Bradford rider – now based out of Laxey on the Isle of Man – believes his whole Supersport programme is a step forward from last year.

“I think definitely this year it will make a step,” he said. “The bike’s made a step, I’ve made a step, we’ve got more power with the bike – it’s just got a year’s development under it, really.

“I think it’s going to be one of the strongest classes for us, the Supersport, and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“It handles well, that’s one of its strong sides. Last year the bike was brand new and it was a bit of a rush, let’s say. I feel now we’re in a bit of a better position with all of the bikes.”

Even with only the Superstock bike available last year, Harrison was able to be competitive in the second Superbike race at the North West 200 last year, finishing third.

Having the full roster available this year means that he is approaching the Portrush event with optimism.

“I made the best of what I could at the time,” he said. “I’m looking forward to this year [because] we’ve got more classes, we’ve got a bike for each class so the ‘stocker will get a bit of an easier life.

“Honestly, I’m just ready to go now. I feel good in myself, the bikes are there or thereabouts, so I just want to get the ball rolling and see what everyone else is doing.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
25m ago
Shaila-Ann Rao in shock FIA return as Mohammed Ben Sulayem advisor
Mohammed Ben Sulayem
WSBK News
29m ago
Andrea Locatelli “can’t wait” for WorldSBK homecoming after maiden win
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
36m ago
The biggest disappointment of early 2025 MotoGP races highlighted
2025 MotoGP Spanish GP
RR News
46m ago
Dean Harrison: Honda Superbike “not a million miles away” despite little testing time
Dean Harrison, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test (Supersport). Credit: Honda Racing UK.
F1 News
1h ago
Blue Ferrari in Miami? Lewis Hamilton’s race suit offers livery hint
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear white and blue overalls in Miami

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton urged not to regret Ferrari switch despite 2025 setbacks
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
How Jerez was a timely reminder of one MotoGP champion’s true class
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
BSB News
2h ago
“A few teething issues” on first Superbike day for Davey Todd at Oulton Park BSB test
Davey Todd, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test (Superstock). Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone backs Mick Schumacher as possible Cadillac option for 2026
Mick Schumacher
BSB News
2h ago
Jack Kennedy predicts “five or six rider battle at the front” of 2025 British Supersport races
Jack Kennedy, 2025 BSB Oulton Park test. Credit: Honda Racing UK.