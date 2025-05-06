How to watch North West 200: Live stream for free

Information below on how to watch 2025 North West 200, including timings and schedule

road racing
This is how to watch the 2025 North West 200 on May 7-10 from anywhere - including ways to get a free  North West 200 live stream. We’ve also listed the  North West 200 start times below.

The North West 200, one of the key dates in the road racing calendar, is upon us again.

The Triangle course in Northern Ireland will host some of the most thrilling motorcycle action you will see all year.

The atmosphere surrounding the North West 200 can be unmatched as some of road racing’s top names race around closed public roads.

How to watch 2025 North West 200 for free

Every qualifying session and race at the North West 200 will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

The coverage is provided by BBC Northern Ireland.

BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle will also be on hand to cover the event. Radio Ulster will also cover Saturday’s final day.

Presenter Stephen Watson will be joined on the grid by Lee Johnston, Phillip McCallen and Jenny Tinmouth to provide analysis.

Larry Carter will be on the grid with Steve Parrish and Keith Huewen in the commentary box.

BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer will show highlights shows on Friday 9 May at 10.40pm, Sunday 11 May and 10.25pm, and Monday 12 May at 10.40pm. BBC Three will repeat those highlights shows.

How to watch 2025 North West 200 from outside the UK

The BBC Sport website and app will provide full coverage of every session at the North West 200 for fans who live outside of the UK.

Wednesday 7 May - first qualifying – roads closed 0900 to 1500 BST

9.45am - Newcomers
10.30am - Superbikes
11.45am - Supersport 
12.45pm - Superstock 
1.45pm - Supertwin

Thursday 8 May - second and final qualifying – roads close 0900 to 1500

9.45am - Superbikes
11am - Supersport
12pm - Superstocks
1pm - Supertwins
5.30pm - Race 1 – Superbike (four laps) 
6.30pm - Race 2 – Supersport (four laps)
7.15pm Race 3 – Superstock (four laps) 

Saturday 10 May - roads close for racing - 0900-1900

10am (approx) Race 1 – Supertwins (four laps)
Race 2 – Superbike race (six laps)
Race 3 – Supersport race (six laps)
Race 4 – Superstocks (six laps)
Race 5 – Supertwins (four laps)
Race 6 – Superbike race (six laps)

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

