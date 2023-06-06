2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock: Hickman bounces back with race one win

Peter Hickman collected his tenth Isle of Man TT win in style as he took victory by over twenty seconds from the man who had dominated proceedings, Michael Dunlop, in the first of the Superstock races.

After a long wait before any track action due to low cloud, once on track Hickman looked unbeatable and ready to put his previous race issues behind him - one of his previous two second places coming amid brake and quickshifter issues, putting a massive strain on him physically.

This race was all about the FAO Racing BMW and it’s rider, with Hickman ahead of Dunlop by the end of the first lap, as the leaders headed in for the compulsory pit stop.

At the start of the second lap the gap was still under five seconds, but traffic was unkind to the Northern Irish rider and the number 10 bike was rapid, so the gap grew to 23.171s as the chequered flag flew.

Hickman is no stranger to success in the Superstock class, taking wins in the class in his double in 2018, his treble in 2019 and his four victories at the TT in 2022. This time not only was the rider from Burton close to his own record pace, but he spent much of the race under outright record pace, only missing out as he wheelied and waved to the fans as he enjoyed his final run down the mountain course.

Though still a long way from the 26 wins of Joey Dunlop, being chased down by his nephew Michael, the BMW man is in good company on ten wins, joining Stanley Woods, Rod Fisher and Giacomo Agostini.

While ’Hickey’ found a way around the riders he came across, James Hillier ahead slowed Dunlop enough to cause him to fall behind, and although he initially kept the gap manageable on the Hawk Racing Honda, he could not get enough out of his Fireblade to match the blistering lead pace, ending hopes of taking a clean sweep.

It was the usual suspects on the podium with Dean Harrison once again third, finishing just over fourteen seconds slower than Dunlop.

A dejected Davey Todd clearly thought he had enough for a podium finish on his Honda but was stuck in fourth for the duration.

The race for that position down to seventh was the closest on track. Todd kept ahead but it was it was James Hillier who moved into fifth at the Ramsey hairpin on the final lap to secure sixth on his OMG Racing Yamaha.

That move ensured Jamie Coward (KTS Racing) finished sixth ahead of fellow Honda rider Conor Cummins, who was briefly fifth despite feeling ill for much of the last week, including in qualifying.

David Johnson leads the riders off the start line and was ahead on track, but that only shook down to an eighth placed finish. His Honda was over 39 seconds ahead of the next rider to reach the finish, BMW’s Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering / RK racing).

Shaun Anderson brought his Suzuki home just three second later to complete the top ten.

Dominic Herbertson had been on course for a top ten finish when he stayed in close behind Michael Rutter and missed his entry to the pits. After much protesting with the marshals he was allowed back on track, finishing an eventual 21st.

Despite admitting it was his won fault the incident between his #12 bike and Rutter was to be reviewed after the race, with Rutter finishing his 83rd start, equalling his father Tony, in 13th.

Away from the frontrunners local rider Ryan Cringle finished his first ever TT in 27th fighting severe arm pump for the three lap duration.

There were several non-finishers, among them Josh Brookes who didn't finish the first lap and road racing legend John McGuinness, who retired on the mountain on the final lap.