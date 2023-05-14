Valentino Rossi runner-up for first time on four wheels at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin ON THE PODIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/FbcbZ12ETv — Brands Hatch (@Brands_Hatch) May 14, 2023

It was the MotoGP legend’s first podium in the four-wheel championship that he joined last year.

Rossi and his teammate Maxime Martin earned the finish in the #46 BMW M4 GT3 for Team WRT.

It came in the second of two one-hour races on Sunday, part of the series’ Sprint Cup.

Mattia Drudi and Ricardo Feller won Race 2 for Tresor Orange in the #40 Audi but a maiden podium finish was enough to see Rossi celebrate in trademark over-the-top fashion.