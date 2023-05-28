Jorge Lorenzo retires after collision in Porsche Supercup debut

The MotoGP legend was representing Huber Racing in Monaco on Sunday when he was unable to avoid contact with Alessandro Ghiretti, who had spun.

Lorenzo dragged his 911 GT3 Cup back to the pits where his race came to a premature conclusion.

Harry King, in the BWT Lechner Racing car, won the race ahead of pole-sitter Larry ten Voorde.

Lorenzo, the three-time MotoGP champion who has now switched to four-wheel racing, was competing in the Porsche Supercup for the first time.

Last season he raced in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia.

He qualified for Sunday’s race, which came ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, in 24th.

“I prepared for this race by playing video games and in the simulator,” he teased.

“So basically I know where the corners are.

“But of course, it’s something very different to drive a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup on this unique racetrack. I have to admit, it’s tougher than I expected.

“The smallest mistake and you end up in the crash barrier. Nevertheless, it is a terrific feeling to experience this incomparable atmosphere and the fans in the packed grandstands.”