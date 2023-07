How did Valentino Rossi fare at the 24 Hours of Spa?

The Team WRT #46 BMW even led the overall race at the 13 hour-mark of the world famous GT3 event, when Rossi’s teammate Augusto Farfus was driving.

They were eventually knocked down the order but a solid top 10 finish represents major progress for Rossi’s four-wheel career.

Team WRT saw their #32 BMW fail to finish.

Last month, MotoGP legend Rossi won the Road to Le Mans - a support race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans - the first time he stood on top of the podium after a four-wheel event.

He is building towards his ultimate dream of earning a spot at next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which appears to be on course after another solid showing at Spa.