24 Hours of Spa 2023: Full results
Rowe Racing’s #98 BMW won the 24 Hours of Spa 2023 on Sunday.
Phillip Eng, Marco Wittman and Nicholas Yelloly were behind the wheel of the BMW M4 which took victory in the world’s greatest GT3 race.
It was a third win at the 24 Hours of Spa for Rowe Racing and for Eng.
An epic battle in the final 30 minutes for second place was eventually won by #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Jules Gounon leading the charge, alongside teammates Raffaele Marciello and Timor Boguslavskiy.
Gounon edged Nicki Thiim, restricting the #17 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II that he shared with Luca Engstler and Kelvin Van Der Linde to third.
More follows...