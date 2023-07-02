24 Hours of Spa 2023: Full results

Phillip Eng, Marco Wittman and Nicholas Yelloly were behind the wheel of the BMW M4 which took victory in the world’s greatest GT3 race.

It was a third win at the 24 Hours of Spa for Rowe Racing and for Eng.

An epic battle in the final 30 minutes for second place was eventually won by #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Jules Gounon leading the charge, alongside teammates Raffaele Marciello and Timor Boguslavskiy.

Gounon edged Nicki Thiim, restricting the #17 Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II that he shared with Luca Engstler and Kelvin Van Der Linde to third.

