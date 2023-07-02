Audi 1-2 at the 24 Hours of Spa with hours remaining

Nicki Thiim overtook Dennis Marschall to take the lead of the world’s largest GT3 race at the 16-hour mark.

The #17 Scherer Sport PHX Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II now has a small lead over the #40 Audi Sport Tresor Orange 1.

Marschall previously led by 20 seconds, thanks to the driving of his teammate Mattia Drudi, but Thiim patiently chipped away before passing him at the Bus Stop chicane.

The order was shaken up when the #19 Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 of Michele Beretta broke down.

Marco Wittmann is currently third in the #98 ROWE Racing BMW M4 GT3, ahead of the #92 Manthey EMA Porsche of Kevin Estre.