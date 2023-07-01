18-year-old Dutch F4 champion van ’t Hoff killed in Spa crash 

The incident occurred during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship at the Belgium circuit, with the series supporting the 24 Hours of Spa.

The race was held in wet conditions and it is understood the incident happened at the exit of Raidillon and the beginning of the Kemmel Straight.

MP Motorsport driver van ’t Hoff won the Spanish F4 championship in 2021 before making the switch to FRECA.

“Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van ’t Hoff. The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2,” a statement from Spa-Francorchamps read.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and fiends.

“Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver’s family, team and friends.”

The FIA said: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

Four years ago F2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at Spa-Francorchamps.