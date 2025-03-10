Aston Martin F1 ambassador Jessica Hawkins secures GT World Challenge seat

Aston Martin Formula 1 ambassador Jessica Hawkins will step up to European competition in 2025, having secured a seat in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Hawkins will drive an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 entered by Comtoyou Racing in the Bronze class of the five-round series, starting with the 6 Hours of Paul Ricard on 11-13 April.

This would be her second season at GT3 level, having raced for Beechdean AMR in the British GT championship in 2024 and scored two podiums in the Silver-Am class.

Her team-mates for the GTWCE Endurance campaign will be announced at a later date.

“I’m thrilled to make my debut in GT World Challenge Europe with Comtoyou Racing this year. Having previous experience with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from my time in British GT and working with an established team like Comtoyou, I hope will help heading into the season,” she said.

“I’d like to thank Arm and Valvoline for their support in helping me to progress to GTWC Europe.

“It's an excellent next step in my racing career and will ultimately give me the opportunity to work towards my ultimate dream of competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’m looking forward to getting started and racing at some new and familiar circuits.”

Comtoyou Racing contended for the GTWCE Endurance title in 2024 with factory driver Mattia Drudi, Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim, eventually finishing fourth overall following victory in the Spa 24 Hours.

Hawkins, who worked as a stunt driver in James Bond film No Time to Die, joined Aston Martin as an ambassador in 2021.

She tested Aston Martin’s AMR21 at Hungaroring in late 2023, becoming the first woman to drive a contemporary grand prix car since Tatiana Calderon sampled a Sauber C37 at a filming day in Mexico in 2018.