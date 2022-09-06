WRC leader Rovanpera only focused on re-establishing previous high standards

Rovanpera’s remarkable run of points-scoring finishes this season – which includes no fewer than five victories from nine starts – came to an abrupt end on last month’s Ypres Rally in Belgium. His involvement was curtailed on SS2 while leading the event in his GR Yaris Rally1, the cause of which was later blamed on an optimistic pace note that resulted in him understeering off the road on a tightening left-hander.

With a herculean effort by his mechanics, Rovanpera was able to rejoin the event the following day and steadily built up a head of team to bag all five points from the end-of-rally Power Stage with a time one second quicker than Toyota team-mate and eventual runner-up, Elfyn Evans. It was the perfect tonic and the ideal way of getting the accident - his first since Rally Finland last year - well and truly out of his system.

“Belgium was a difficult weekend for us, so in Greece we just need to get back at the level where we should be and try to have a good rally,” said Rovanpera, who enjoys a sizeable 72-point buffer over nearest rival Ott Tanak. “The Championship is never over until it’s over – so we can’t think about it too much."

The young Finn was victorious on the Acropolis Rally last year on its return to the sport's top flight after a seven year hiatus, although he had a move favourable road position then, and conditions on the final day turned muddy when heavy rain arrived, throwing WRC crews a curveball.

As in Ypres, the 21-year-old has the chance to wrap up the drivers' title this weekend should he win and other results fall kindly for him. “We’re just trying to get good points from each event and control what we can,” he continued. "Greece was a really nice rally for us last year, but our chances this time will probably depend a lot on the weather.

“If it’s going to be dry then I think it’s going to be really tricky for us to open the road on Friday. If so, it probably won’t be much easier for our rivals just behind us, and hopefully we can still make the best of the situation,” he added.

Team boss Jari-Matti Latvala says losing out on first place in Finland and Ypres has made everyone connected with the Japanese company’s programme more determined to get back on the winning path.

“After being very close to the victory in the last two rallies, we go to Greece really wanting to win, but we know that it won’t be easy on such a tough event,” he said.

“Kalle took a great victory last year in difficult conditions and rain, which is of course not typical in Greece. Repeating that will be difficult now he is running first on the road, especially as most of Friday’s stages are run only once, but Kalle has been handling this challenge very well so far this season.”