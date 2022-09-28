Rovanpera sets the benchmark on Rally New Zealand shakedown

Making its return to the competition for the first time in a decade, the gravel event’s ‘Inland Road’ test gave crews their first real taste of what lies in store for them over the course of the weekend.

Rovanpera’s best scratch time was one minute 27.7 seconds aboard his GR Yaris Rally1 and that came on his third and last attempt. He was one tenth up on the i20 N of Hyundai Motorsport’s Oliver Solberg who, like Rovanpera, is making his debut at the Auckland-based competition.

The Finn is desperate to get back on the podium after his crash at Ypres Rally in Belgium and an accident mid-way through Acropolis Rally in Greece that denied him the chance to score points on each and, in turn, strenghten his grip on a first ever title.

“The feeling is quite nice,” Rovanpera said. “It will be really tricky for us opening the road – like already here in shakedown – as itis really slippy with all the loose stuff. It will be a challenge like always.”

Solberg’s early pace – which was matched by team-mate Thierry Neuville, the winner last time out – raised more than a few eyebrows and the question many will be asking is: can he maintain that going into the first proper stage, which takes place on Friday evening (8.33pm UK time)?

Ott Tanak settled for fourth and will be aiming to maintain his recent purple patch that has contributed to back-to-back-wins at Rally Finland and Rally Ypres, and a second-place at Acropolis Rally in Greece.

Fifth fastest on shakedown was Sebastien Ogier, the 8-time champion needing a fourth run to clock one minute 28.2 seconds – three tenths quicker than the similar GR Yaris Rally1 belonging to Elfyn Evans.

Every driver would like to win in New Zealand, but Ogier’s favourable road position throughout Friday could well prove the difference for the Frenchman who finished runner-up Down Under in 2010.

“It’s pretty simple: I think it’s one of the most beautiful ones for us rally drivers,” explained Ogier after his opening run. “They are very beautiful and flowing stages and it was quite clear from the beginning that I wanted to come here. I have only driven here once before and I wanted to be back.”

Gus Greensmith equalled Evans’ time and was followed by the second M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 of Craig Breen. They are the only two official Blue Oval representatives this weekend following the British squad’s decision to pull Adrien Fourmaux’s entry. Breen’s best was one minute 29.2 seconds which Toyota Junior driver Takamoto Katsuta replicated.