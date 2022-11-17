M-Sport and Breen decide to part ways a season early

Breen – who is expected to be included in Hyundai Motorsport’s new-look line-up this week – has scored just two podium finishes with the British squad in what has been an otherwise disappointing season for him.

A catalogue of mistakes at crucial moments during have cost him dear and ensured that since the turn of the summer, he has managed to collect a total of 24 points at the wheel of the Puma Rally1.

He did cap off his partnership with M-Sport Ford on something of a high at last weekend’s Rally Japan, however, by setting the fastest time to take his first-ever Power Stage victory.

“I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they’ve done for me this year,” said Breen. “It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic.

“There have been a lot of fun times and laughs together on this albeit, short journey. M-Sport has a real family feel and it will be sad to leave that behind.

“It has been a great experience for me to be part of the team, but ultimately, it’s time to move on,” he added. “I’m looking forward to the future and continuing to build my partnership with James. I wish the team all the best for next season.”

Breen’s departure means the Blue Oval must now find a suitable lead driver with the 2023 World Rally Championship campaign due to get underway in less than two months’ time.

Among the names they are being linked to is former World Champion Ott Tanak, who represented them for yhe 2017 campaign, although securing the services of such a lucrative name will not be cheap.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Craig, and I was personally very happy to get him and [former co-driver, Paul [Nagle] in the team this year after a lot of hard work making it happen,” said Team Principal, Richard Millener.

“I think we all knew the potential that was there, and I’ll always remember a lot of highs from the year – not least the double podium he secured for the team alongside Sébastien Loeb at the start of the year. Unfortunately, though, sometimes things just don’t quite click, and this is the reality of the situation we face.

“Craig is a very talented driver and I have no doubt that he has more yet to achieve in his career, but the team feel we need a new approach for 2023,” he continued.

“We wish Craig and [new co-driver] James [Fulton] the very best of luck for the future, and we now turn our attentions towards next season and securing a competitive line-up for the Puma Hybrid Rally1.”