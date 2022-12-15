Solberg joins forces with Toksport for WRC2 title tilt

With backing from Monster Energy, Solberg is moving to WRC2 where he will steer a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 run by Toksport – the same team that won the Teams’ title in 2020 and helped Andreas Mikkelsen to the WRC2 drivers’ crown 12 months later.

The 21-year-old is entered Rallye Monte-Carlo, although his WRC2 challenge begins proper on his home round in Sweden when he will begin collecting points.

“I’m really excited about next season,” said Solberg, who has been testing the all-new Czech supermini in recent days.

“Working with Toksport, it’s a great way to continue our journey. Everybody knows how competitive WRC2 is and it’s fantastic to be in there battling with so many great drivers and cars.



“I’m also super-proud to be wearing Monster Energy colours again. These guys have been with me and my family for such a long time – it feels like they’re part of our family.



“The new Fabia RS Rally2 is the car everybody has been talking about. I tested it for the first time in France earlier this week and was really impressed.

“Straight away I could feel comfortable with the car and confident in the feedback,” he added.

Solberg, with help from his father Petter – the 2003 World Rally Champion – has been forced to reassess his options for 2023 following his departure from Hyundai Motorsport back in October.

At the time, it was announced by Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet the young Swede was not being retained - a decision that has freed the way for Craig Breen’s return.

“I was also really happy with Toksport. Serkan [Duru, team principal] and the rest of the guys are so professional – it’s the same like working with a factory team,” said Solberg.

“Monte is always a big, big challenge. You never know what you’re going to get with the weather and, really, anything can happen on this event.

“I will use this rally to understand more about the car and the team, but for me the points are going to be counted from the next round in Sweden.

“The new adventure is ready to begin, and I’m just excited to get started.”