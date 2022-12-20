M-Sport confirms Gus Greensmith won't drive for them in 2023

It brings to an end a long partnership between the two that stretches back to 2014 when Greensmith made his debut for the Blue Oval in a Ford Fiesta R1 at the Lee Holland Memorial Stages.

Since then, the 25-year-old has competed in a R2T version of the supermini for consecutive Drive DMACK Cup assaults in 2015 and 2016 before making the step up to the R5 class for that year’s Wales Rally GB.

Greensmith’s first foray into World Rally machinery came at Rally de Portugal in 2019 followed by that summer’s Rally Finland where he deputised for the injured Elfyn Evans in-between his WRC2 commitments. This paved the way for a part WRC campaign during the pandemic-hit 2020 before he was nominated to contest all 12 events in 2021.

Over the course of this season – the first in the new hybrid-powered Puma Rally1 – his best performances came at Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Sweden where he banked back-to-back fifth place results. He also enjoyed his first ever fastest stage time but, apart from that, it has been a campaign beset with car troubles and individual error.

The announcement has fuelled speculation the young Englishman could be set to drive the fourth GR Yaris Rally1 car that will be hired out on selected rounds of the World Rally Championship year.

This will be possible when Takamoto Katsuta steps up to the points-scoring Toyota Gazoo Racing squad when 8-time champion Sebastien Ogier isn’t available, freeing up the Japanese star’s Challenge Program Yaris.

In a short social media post, M-Sport Ford said the door will remain open to Greensmith. “Gus, you entered the sport with us 8 years ago, from National events in a Fiesta R1, climbing to the top in a Puma Rally1 against the best in the world.

“Today, Gus and M-Sport will part ways. This isn’t the end, nor a goodbye. It’s a sincere and heartfelt thanks from all of us at Dovenby Hall, and all the best for the future,” it continued.

Yesterday, it was announced that Jourdan Serderidis will drive the third Puma Rally1 on next month’s Rallye Monte-Carlo, with the Greek privateer supporting the efforts of Ott Tanak and Pierre-Louis Loubet who have been signed up to start all 13 rounds that make up the 2023 calendar.