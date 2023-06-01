Esapekka Lappi sets the pace on Rally Italia Sardegna shakedown

The Finn was quickest by some considerable margin, with his best effort coming on the third and final pass of the very short ‘Loiri Porto San Paolo’ test.

As the stage cleaned up, so did Lappi’s pace as was reflected in his benchmark time of 1 minute 45.9 seconds – a full six tenths of a second clear of Neuville.

“Our hope is that we can deliver a consistent performance, avoid the rocks and bring home a podium for the team,” said Lappi, who is aiming to maintain his purple patch with a third consecutive podium finish of 2023

“I think the stages are looking okay. There are some softer sections and some harder ones, but for sure the weather will play a big role this weekend,” he added.

Sebastien Ogier – the winner of the Italian round in 2021 and back in action for the first time since Croatia Rally – was third in a time of 1 minute 47.1 seconds. Success for the Frenchman this weekend would make him the most decorated in the event’s 20 year history, taking his victory tally to five.

Countryman Pierre-Louis Loubet punched in the same time as Ogier, with that coming on his second attempt at the wheel of his M-Sport Puma Rally1. Three tenths behind them in fifth was the third points scoring Hyundai i20 N Rally1 of Dani Sordo – another former winner of the gravel classic.

Kalle Rovanpera elected to complete only two passes in his Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Yaris Rally1 yet it was still good enough to rank him sixth and ahead of the similar car of team-mate Takamoto Katsuta.

Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford) and Elfyn Evans (Toyota Gazoo Racing) finished up eighth and ninth, with top WRC2 runner Adrien Fourmaux rounding out the top 10.

Following the ceremonial start later this evening, competitors face 19 stages totalling 320.88km before the finish on Sunday afternoon.