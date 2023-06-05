Thierry Neuville resisted "horrible" feeling to end winless run

It was Neuville’s first victory in the World Rally Championship since last November’s Rally Japan and elevates him three places to second in the points’ standings behind current leader and defending champion, Kalle Rovanpera.

The turning point came on Saturday’s penultimate stage as Neuville turned up the wick to overtake team-mate Esapekka Lappi to shoot to the top of the timesheets by 23.8 seconds. It was a stage filled with drama as Sebastien Ogier – who led going into it as he aimed for a record fifth Sardinia success – retired when he ran wide in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and beached it at the side of the road.

With confidence levels high, Neuville pushed on in search of more tenths and ended Saturday 36.4 seconds clear. He added a further 6.1 seconds over the course of Sunday’s first three speed tests before electing to ease off slightly on the rally-ending Power Stage given the wet and muddy conditions crews were presented with.

Neuville said he always believed he could win on the Mediterranean island in the build-up to it despite his recent run of bad luck, although he revealed in his post-rally comments that he had to maintain speeds higher than he would have preferred to, due to the way his Korean car reacts.

In recent events he has complained publicly about the ride and handling of the i20 N Rally1 – but in Sardinia, after reverting to the set-up Lappi and fellow Hyundai points scorer Dani Sordo run, he appeared to be more at one with it.

“I was just driving through and trying to keep a decent rhythm because we all know that once you drive too slow the car doesn’t work and it feels just horrible,” he said. “I felt comfortable like this, but yes, the Power Stage was the worst to me.”

He continued: “I am happy to be back again on the first podium position. It has been a tough, challenging weekend out there as everybody could see.

“We have been involved from the beginning in a tough fight with some highs and lows the whole weekend, but always able to fight back due to a good attack, a better feeling in the car and quite a good tyre strategy.

“At the end somehow, the strategy paid off by putting on the pressure on Ogier who made a mistake and that gave us then a good opportunity for us and for the team to secure a double podium here this weekend.

“That is all what we were looking for, waiting for and that is what the people deserve as well in the team. So, we are grateful for that and happy to be here.”