Two deaths in Sligo Stages Rally leave Motorsport Ireland "deeply saddened"

The governing body of four-wheel sport in the Irish Republic has confirmed that 35-year-old Gene McDonald from Cootehill in County Cavan was the driver, and 46-year-old Daire Maguire from Lisnaskea in County Fermanagh the co-driver.

Both deceased – who were well-known within Irish rallying circles – were very experienced and had more than 30 years’ combined experience taking part in closed-road competitions.

The pair suffered fatal injuries when the car they were competing in – a Class 13 Ford Escort Mk2 – collided with a wall around three o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation into the accident, which happened at Carrowcushcly in Ballymote, County Sligo, has since been launched by investigators from An Garda Siochana.

Representatives from Motorsport Ireland are assisting this, with its President Aiden Harper confirming the governing body is also looking into the tragedy that led to the event being halted after stage six of nine.

“The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport Ireland and within the wider motorsport community continue to be with the McDonald and Maguire families and friends, the organisers of the event and other members of the motorsport community who were present at the scene,” part of a short statement from Motorsport Ireland read.

Following the accident, organisers from Connacht Motor Club quickly communicated that the event was being halted. Prior to this, Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 driver Callum Devine was provisionally leading from the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 of defending National champion, Josh Moffett.

Wales’ Meirion Evans, who had made the trip over to take part as a warm-up for next month’s Ulster International Rally, said: “A very sad ending to the Sligo Stages yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and families of those involved, as well as everyone who was at the scene. A very sad day for the sport we all love.”

Former Irish Tarmac Rally champion Garry Jennings said he was confident the outcome of the investigations would lead to improvements in safety for competitors. “We are a very close-knit community,” said Jennings. “I must say, it is a sad day for our sport.”