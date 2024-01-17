Anthony Gobert’s WorldSBK and 500GP career in pictures

While Gobert’s off-track demons came to dominate the headlines, the Go Show’s raw two-wheeled talent was undisputed.

The Australian claimed 8 victories and 16 podiums from 57 WorldSBK starts between 1994-2000, as well as making 500GP appearances for Lucky Strike Suzuki, MuZ and Team Roberts and competing at the front of AMA Superbike.

Sadly, Gobert's family announced on Wednesday that the 48-year-old has passed away, after receiving palliative care in Australia.

1994:

Gobert made his WorldSBK debut as a teenager, on a Honda, at Sugo in 1994, finishing eighth and sixth. The 19-year-old then returned for his home Phillip Island finale with Kawasaki, where he took pole, a podium in race one and then a dream victory in race two. It made Gobert the youngest WorldSBK race winner.

Anthony Gobert during his 1994 WorldSBK debut as a wild-card at Sugo (Gold & Goose Photography).

1995:

1995 was to be the Go Show’s only 'full' WorldSBK campaign. He finished fourth overall for Muzzy Kawasaki - behind only Carl Fogarty, Troy Corser and Aaron Slight - with six podiums, including two victories, in a championship top ten dominated by Ducati and Honda riders.

Fogarty, Gobert and Corser, Australian SBK 1995 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert, San Marino WSBK, 1995 (Gold & Goose).

1996:

Remaining with Kawasaki, Gobert’s 1996 WorldSBK season was badly disrupted by injury but he still managed three wins, including a perfect Phillip Island double, from six podiums for eighth overall.

Gobert, 'I am what I am', Australian WSBK. 1996 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert burn-out, WSBK, 1996 (Gold & Goose).

1997:

Gobert’s WorldSBK form saw him signed by the factory Lucky Strike Suzuki team in 500GP, only to be dismissed mid-season after failing a drug test. Injured at the Malaysian opener, he took a best finish of 7th from his nine grands prix with the team.

Gobert, Malaysian GP, 1997 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert with shouklder injury, Malaysian GP 1997 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert, British GP, 1997 (Gold & Goose).

1998:

Without a world championship ride, Gobert switched to AMA Superbike, winning on his Vance & Hines Ducati debut at Phoenix and challenging for pole position at that year’s Daytona 200.

Gobert, Daytona 200, 1998 (Gold & Goose).

1999:

Again starting the year in AMA with Vance & Hines, Gobert then won as a wild-card at the Laguna Seca WorldSBK round and later made three 500cc appearances for MuZ, with a best finish of tenth in Brazil.

Gobert, Argentine GP 1999 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert, Rio GP 1999 (Gold & Goose).

2000:

Gobert planned a full-time World Superbike return in 2000, with Bimota, celebrating what would be his final WorldSBK victory in changeable conditions during round two at Phillip Island. But the team collapsed mid-season due to financial issues with rumoured Levi money (hence the #501) having never materialised.

Gobert later made several BSB appearances for Yamaha plus a final 500GP ride with Team Roberts at Donington Park, finishing 15th on the Modenas machine.

Gobert, Philip Island WSBK, 2000 (Gold & Goose).

Gobert crashes due to a technical failure on his Bimota, Sugo WSBK 2000 (Gold & Goose).

2006:

After returning to the AMA and later Australian Superbike series, Gobert’s final world championship appearances came as a wild-card in World Supersport at the start of 2006. A Valencia WorldSBK outing was abandoned after he aggravated an old injury in practice.